Isaiah Treadway kept Chuckey-Doak, and its undefeated conference record, alive with some of his most critical baskets this season.
Cadin Tullock ensured the effort didn’t go to waste.
Tullock hit from deep twice, and Treadway added another basket to keep Chuckey-Doak in front before the Black Knights held off South Greene 65-60 at Rebel Hill on Tuesday night.
Trailing early in the fourth quarter, Treadway’s layup kept the Black Knights (9-6, 4-0 District 1-2A) within a point, 52-51. Tullock then put Chuckey-Doak ahead with two 3-pointers in a 44-second span, capping an 8-0 Black Knight run for a 57-52 lead.
Treadway’s short floater made it 59-55 with 2:48 left. Brock Rush went 4-of-4 at the foul line for a 63-60 lead, and Dillon Shelton grabbed two critical rebounds after missed foul shots to help Chuckey-Doak finish its fourth straight win.
“That’s probably the best game Isaiah Treadway has played, hit some key jumpers when we needed some points,” Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles said. “Seems like every night, we could say something and talk about Cadin. Those two 3s were big, forced South Greene to come out on us, and we were able to drive.”
Tullock’s third and final 3-pointer gave him a team-high 16 points, and Treadway scored 12. Wade Fletcher, who scored nine, buried two of his three triples in the third quarter for a 43-37 Chuckey-Doak lead.
The Rebels (6-13, 2-2) answered with a 10-0 run. Chandler Fillers’ layup with 22 seconds on the clock put South Greene ahead 45-43 after three quarters.
After Roberto Vazquez drove to the basket and pulled Chuckey-Doak even, Jase Roderick gave South Greene a 52-49 lead on his second 3-pointer with 5:54 left.
Cooper Kelley’s 3-pointer cut the Black Knights’ lead to 61-60 with 30 seconds to play, but the Rebels couldn’t score again.
South Greene, which missed several layups, also went 10-of-22 at the free throw line.
“If you can’t make a shot from one foot and you can’t stick it in at the free throw line, you aren’t beating many people,” Rebels coach Terry Hoese said. “We’re not getting the 50-50 balls, getting outplayed and out hustled. Combine those together and you don’t have much of a chance.”
Fillers led South Greene with 19 points, 12 in the second half. Clint Lamb scored 10 of his 15 points in the first half, and T.J. Buckner finished with 11 points.
INJURY BUG
Each team lost a key player to an ankle injury Tuesday night. South Greene’s Luke Myers appeared to roll his ankle in the first quarter and didn’t return. It doesn’t appear serious, as Myers could likely return as early as next week.
Chuckey-Doak’s 6-foot-8 center Christian Derry, who scored eight points, was helped off the court during the second quarter. Broyles didn’t know the injury’s extent Tuesday night.
”We’re a high-low team, especially with Christian in there,” Broyles said. “We changed a little, but at the same time, we had guys come in who are capable of scoring. Dillon Shelton finally made the move we worked on with him in practice. Cadin and Hayden (Anderson) can post up, too.”
SG 17 12 16 15 — 60
C-D 16 18 9 22 — 65
SG (60): Chandler Fillers 19, Clint Lamb 15, T.J. Buckner 11, Jase Roderick 7, Cooper Kelley 3, Luke Myers 3, Conner Marshall 2.
C-D (65): Cadin Tullock 16, Isaiah Treadway 12, Wade Fletcher 9, Christian Derry 8, Roberto Vazquez 7, Hayden Anderson 6, Brock Rush 4, Dillon Shelton 3.
3-pointers: Wade Fletcher 3, Cadin Tullock 3, Jase Roderick 2, T.J. Buckner, Chandler Fillers, Cooper Kelley, Clint Lamb.
GIRLS
SOUTH GREENE 61
CHUCKEY-DOAK 35
Satisfied as Stephen Gregg was with South Greene’s second half, he knows the Lady Rebels can’t wait that long to play their best.
South Greene quickly blew open a tight game in the third quarter, rolling over Chuckey-Doak to keep its perfect conference record intact.
Four players scored in double figures for South Greene (11-11, 4-0 District 1-2A). It marked the Lady Rebels’ third win in a row, all against district opponents.
“Just seems like it’s a trend, we wait until the second half to start playing,” Gregg said.
But the Lady Rebels came out firing.
Leading just 20-19 at halftime, South Greene didn’t allow any points for the first 4:16 of the third quarter. The Lady Rebels scored 10 straight during that time to build a 30-19 lead, and the lead reached 16 late in the period.
Amelia Mullins and Emma Cutshall did the bulk of the damage in the third quarter, hitting three baskets apiece. Cutshall led South Greene with 17 points and Mullins had 13. Hailey Brooks and Haley Susong scored 10 each.
”We were just trying to get girls in good trap positions,” Gregg said. ”I was disappointed (with our physicality) at first. That’s what we challenged them with at halftime because we were running away from some of that stuff.”
The Lady Rebels opened the fourth quarter with six straight points to build a 47-27 lead. Susong, who shot 6-of-8 at the foul line, hit her second field goal to make it 57-34.
“(Susong) is a spot-up shooting first, but she was able to help us with our ball handling skills when we needed it,” Gregg said. “She got a little scrappy in there, and she’s tried to fight for some rebounds the last couple games.”
Kennedy Brown, who led the Lady Black Knights (3-15, 1-3) with nine points, hit a fast-break layup to put Chuckey-Doak ahead 9-7 in the first quarter. Brooks tied the score 9-9 going to the second period.
After Brown’s 3-pointer pulled Chuckey-Doak even, Tavyn Southerland hit a long two for the Lady Black Knights’ final lead, 15-14. Evie Rader’s layup and Ryleigh Gregg’s 12-foot jumper put South Greene ahead by three, before Addison Ripley cut the halftime score to 20-19.
SG 9 11 21 20 — 61
C-D 9 10 8 8 — 35
SG (61): Emma Cutshall 17, Amelia Mullins 13, Hailey Brooks 10, Haley Susong 10, Evie Rader 7, Ryleigh Gregg 2, Madison Hensley 2.
C-D (35): Kennedy Brown 9, Addison Ripley 5, Tavyn Southerland 5, Hayleigh Hensley 4, Taliah Johnson 4, Courtnee Jones 4, Breanna Roberts 2, Anna Lee Seaton 2.
3-pointers: Kennedy Brown, Amelia Mullins, Tavyn Southerland.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action Friday. Chuckey-Doak travels to West Greene, and South Greene hosts Grainger on Rebel Hill.