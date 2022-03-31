AFTON — Ethan Grindstaff certainly reaped the rewards of finding his teammates.
After assisting one goal, Grindstaff scored twice himself just before halftime. The four-goal halftime lead allowed Chuckey-Doak to put away Unicoi County 5-1 at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field Thursday night.
With the wind at Chuckey-Doak’s back for the first half, Grindstaff assisted the Black Knights’ second goal in the 28th minute. The junior found freshman Brayden Collins just outside the 18-yard box, and Collins angled the ball into the lower 90 to give the Black Knights (2-3) a two-goal advantage.
“Brayden has a really good foot up top and he’s fast, not afraid to shoot,” Chuckey-Doak coach Cory Braithwaite said.
Grindstaff made it 3-0 in the 35th minute when Nic Fugate played the ball forward to him. From 18 yards away, Grindstaff found the back of the net.
And when Roberto Vazquez found Grindstaff, Unicoi County’s goalkeeper misjudged the ball. Grindstaff took advantage and scored from inside the box on an empty net.
“When (Grindstaff) distributes, we usually get good opportunities,” Braithwaite said. “He’s real strong and fast, and he likes the through ball. He can beat most defenders … the more he distributes, the more those opportunities will present themselves.”
The Blue Devils (2-2) scored 20 minutes in the second half on a corner kick but couldn’t get any closer. Freshman goalkeeper Levi Wirt had eight saves to collect the win, facing more shots in the second half with the wind blowing in his face.
Vazquez assisted one more goal in the 73rd minute, finding Ethan Wagers at the top of the 18. Wagers left footed the ball into the upper 90 for the final score of the night.
After 20 scoreless minutes, Chuckey-Doak took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute when Andres Sobrero sent a corner kick into the box. The ball bounced around multiple times in the wind, but Logan Balding found himself in the right spot and used his chest to send the ball home.
“Logan didn’t have a good opportunity to shoot, so he used his chest and it went over the keeper’s head,” Braithwaite said. “That’s what you have to do on corners if you can get anything on it.”
Vazquez’s two assists led the Black Knights in that category.
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak hosts West Greene in its first district match on Tuesday.