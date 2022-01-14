ROGERSVILLE — The Chuckey-Doak boys climbed back above the .500 mark Thursday night.
Three players scored in double figures as the Black Knights took down Cherokee 62-49 on the road.
Christian Derry led the way with 18 points, hitting seven second-half field goals including four in the fourth quarter.
Cadin Tullock, who hit two early 3-pointers, added seven fourth-quarter points to finish with 13. Hayden Anderson had 11 points, including a 3-pointer in the third quarter.
Isaiah Treadway scored seven points, Wade Fletcher and Luke Myers each scored six and Robert Vazquez had one. Fletcher hit from 3-point range twice, the second coming in the fourth quarter.
Chuckey-Doak built an early lead and never looked back, taking a 16-8 lead to the second quarter and a 27-14 lead to the locker room. The Black Knights led 40-30 going to the fourth quarter.
Colten McLain hit three triples and led Cherokee (0-19) with 17 points, while Conner Mowell had 10.
The Black Knights host Unaka on Friday.
GIRLS CHEROKEE 57 CHUCKEY-DOAK 30
Macy McDavid missed Cherokee’s December loss at Afton, but she led the Lady Chiefs to a 57-30 victory Thursday.
McDavid went 8-of-12 at the foul line and scored a game-high 14 points, while Emma Hauck had 10 for the Lady Chiefs (10-11).
Cherokee built an early 13-6 lead to a 29-11 cushion at halftime. The Lady Chiefs took a 42-18 lead to the fourth quarter.
Kennedy Brown led Chuckey-Doak (3-13) with eight points. Hayleigh Hensley hit a team-best three field goals and finished with six points, and Anna Lee Seaton had four. Breanna Roberts and Faith Yokley both had three, and Bri Lowe and Tavyn Southerland each had two with Addison Ripley and Courtnee Jones scoring one apiece.
The Lady Black Knights shot 10-of-32 at the free throw line.
The Lady Black Knights host Unaka on Friday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS CHUCKEY-DOAK 33 SULLIVAN CENTRAL 26
Brylee Tullock led the Chuckey-Doak Middle School girls to yet another win, nearly outscoring the opposition herself.
The Lady Black Knights trailed most of the game but rallied in the fourth quarter for a win over Sullivan Central.
Down 11-4 after one quarter, Chuckey-Doak pulled within 18-15 at halftime and 22-21 after three before winning the fourth quarter 12-4.
Tullock scored half of Chuckey-Doak’s six field goals in the fourth quarter and finished with 25 points, scoring four baskets including a 3-pointer in the third quarter. She also went 6-of-6 at the foul line.
Kylee Shannon, Chloe Kirkpatrick and Tralyn Southerland each hit a fourth-quarter field goal. Isabelle Karriker scored in the second quarter to match them with two points.
BOYS GREENEVILLE 39 T.A. DUGGER 34
Trey Thompson’s big day led the Greeneville Middle boys to a big win, as the Greene Devils edged rival T.A. Dugger.
Thompson scored 27 points for Greeneville, hitting his third 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and going 8-of-8 at the foul line. He hit five of his eight field goals and scored 13 of his points in the first half.
Cole Franklin hit a late 3-pointer and two foul shots to match Bishop Merriweather with five points. Yordan Gomez-Mills and William Woolsey scored two points each.