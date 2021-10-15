NEW TAZEWELL — Chuckey-Doak wouldn’t allow another midfield celebration.
A year after watching Claiborne chant “Region Champs” at The Black Hole, Chuckey-Doak got its revenge Friday night.
Cadin Tullock and Brasen Murvin each accounted for three touchdowns, leading the Black Knights to a 39-20 conference win at Claiborne.
But it wasn’t always easy. Down two points just before halftime, the Black Knights (4-4, 2-1 Region 1-3A) recovered a fumble to get one more opportunity.
Tullock made the most of it, leading Chuckey-Doak on a scoring drive which he finished with a 15-yard touchdown toss to Isaiah Treadway. The score came with 11 seconds before halftime, and the 2-point conversion put C-D ahead 26-20 at the break.
“That didn’t necessarily deflate (Claiborne), but the tide switched back to us there,” Black Knights coach Matt Ripley said. “That was a perfect throw to the back of the end zone. Those kids of plays are only going to help his confidence.”
Tullock’s first touchdown pass went 29 yards to Connor Lamons on a screen pass, giving Chuckey-Doak an early 12-0 lead. Tullock later scored on a quarterback sneak to make it 18-7 before the Bulldogs (0-7, 0-3) rallied.
Josh Bolton scored a pair of touchdowns, helping Claiborne take a 20-18 lead with just under two minutes until halftime.
But Chuckey-Doak stiffened against the Bulldogs’ split-back veer offense, forcing four turnovers in the game.
“I thought the defensive coaches did a good job making their adjustments … that allowed our offense to get back in a rhythm,” Ripley said. “Giving our offense a short field really helped us out.”
Murvin, whose 10-yard touchdown put Chuckey-Doak ahead 6-0 early, helped ice the game late.
The sophomore scored on two short touchdown runs just two minutes apart in the fourth quarter. The latter provided the final score with 3:08 to play.
“What he’s done in a short amount of time speaks volumes to how much he’s matured,” Ripley said of Murvin. “I wish we could’ve seen him at 100% (health) every game this season. But considering the setbacks he’s had, and what he’s had to overcome, very proud of his progression. He’s done it very level headed.”
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak travels to rival North Greene for its final non-conference tilt on Thursday, Oct. 21.