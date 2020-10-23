ERWIN — The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights ran wild and picked up their first win at Unicoi County in 10 years, 43-21, on Friday night.
The Black Knights tallied 342 yards rushing. Evan Murvin ran for 198 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, and Adrian Groberg ran for 81 yards and two scores on four carries.
Chuckey-Doak improves to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in Region 1-3A, while Unicoi County drops to 4-4 and 2-2.
Chuckey-Doak will host West Greene for senior night next week.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Black Knights erupted for three TDs in the second quarter.
Groberg found paydirt first, capping an eight-play, 8-yard drive with a 41-yard TD run early in the second. The kick was blocked, leaving Chuckey-Doak with a 6-0 lead.
Unicoi County used some trickery to take a 7-6 lead. Receiver Jordan Bridges took a handoff from quarterback Brock Thompson on what looked to be a reverse, but Bridges then passed the ball back to Thompson for a 15-yard TD.
Estaban Mendoza’s PAT kick pushed the Blue Devils to the 7-6 lead.
Chuckey-Doak’s Kendall Barner then returned the ensuing kickoff 81 yards for a TD and the Black Knights never trailed again.
A conversion run from Murvin gave Chuckey-Doak a 14-7 lead.
Murvin then scored on a 75-yard run to give the Black Knights a 20-7 lead at halftime.
Chuckey-Doak played bend-but-don’t-break defense most of the first half as Unicoi County had the ball inside the 20-yard line five times but scored just once.
Barner and Rio Little had interceptions in the first half, while Groberg led the Black Knights with four tackles in the first two quarters.
The two teams swapped touchdowns in the third quarter.
A 35-yard run by Nehemiah Edwards and a PAT by Mendoza pulled Unicoi County within 20-14 at the 7:06 mark of the quarter.
After Murvin returned the ensuing kickoff to the Unicoi County 36-yard line, Groberg scored on a 22-yard run and Murvin ran in the conversion for a 28-14 Chuckey-Doak lead at the 4:44 mark of the third.
At the 10:09 mark of the fourth quarter, Unicoi County pulled within 28-21 on a 4-yard run from Edwards and PAT from Mendoza.
Chuckey-Doak, though, answered on its ensuing possession. After fielding an onside kick, the Black Knights marched 55 yards on eight plays capped by a short run from Murvin. Another conversion from Murvin made it 36-21.
With 5:50 to play, Little recovered a fumble in Unicoi County territory. Braysen Murvin then scored the final TD of the game on a 22-yard jaunt.