AFTON — How tough has the past month been for the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights?
So tough that after Chuckey-Doak snapped a three-game skid with a 28-22 senior night win over the Cumberland Gap Panthers on Friday, Knights coach Matt Ripley took a celebratory slide through the mud at midfield.
“I think this is the win that we needed. We’ve had a long month,” said Ripley, whose Black Knights improve to 3-4 overall with the non-region win. “Now we need to win our next two conference games to secure a No. 2 seed to have home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
“The guys rose to the occasion. Senior night being a special night for them, they stepped up. I hope we can ride the win to Claiborne next week.”
While the Knights honored seniors Hayden Anderson, Kellen Capps, Carlos Dimas, Dereck Flores, Elijah Garber, Tom Hickman, Cole Lamons, Conner Lamons, Colton Smith and Jaylen Willett, it was sophomore running back Brasen Murvin who earned most of the credit for the win.
Murvin scored three touchdowns, including what proved to be the difference maker early in the fourth quarter.
After the Black Knights fell on an onside kick attempt by Cumberland Gap with 32 seconds to play in the third, they needed just three plays to score.
Murvin carried for 15 yards on the first play before Isaiah Treadway turned a screen pass from Cadin Tullock into a 39-yard gain down the left side to the Cumberland Gap 5-yard line.
From there, Murvin scored on a sweep around the right side and added the conversion run for a 28-14 lead at the 11:50 mark of the fourth.
“Brasen stepped up again tonight like we know he can,” Ripley said. “He’s been nursing an injury, had some bumps and bruises on his ankle, but I think he’s finally getting to a hundred percent.”
Utilizing a three running back set all night, Cumberland Gap took the ensuing kickoff and marched 80 yards on 13 plays to pull within 28-22 with 5:08 to play.
The Panthers’ score came on a 3-yard run up the gut by Ethan Slusher before quarterback Lance Owens ran in the conversion.
“Cumberland Gap is tough because they do what they do well,” Ripley said. “Foot to foot, two tights, three backs and they just pound the ball at you.
“For the most part, I thought our defense stepped up. We started to wear down in the second half a little. Our depth is thin. We have kids out with COVID, things like that. But overall, I was very proud of the defense.”
Chuckey-Doak got a 43-yard run from Murvin on the first play of its ensuing possession and drove to the Cumberland Gap 5 before fumbling the ball away at the goal line.
Two plays later, though, Cumberland Gap fumbled at its 35 and Chuckey-Doak’s Conner Lamons came up with the ball to seal the victory.
Chuckey-Doak built a 20-6 halftime lead on Murvin’s first two TD runs and a TD pass from Tullock to Willett.
Cumberland Gap made it 20-14 when Owens hit Logan Napier with a 4-yard TD pass and Slusher added the conversion run late in the third.
The Panthers fall to 4-4.