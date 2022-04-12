Even if the top half of Chuckey-Doak’s lineup struggles offensively, the bottom half proved they can make up the difference.
And it doesn’t hurt to have a pitcher like Christian Derry throw six shutout innings. The Black Knights did just enough offensively to give him some early run support, as Chuckey-Doak stayed undefeated in district action with a 5-1 win at South Greene on Monday night.
Of Chuckey-Doak’s six hits, four came from batters 5-8 including two for extra bases. And Monday marked the Black Knights’ fifth straight win.
“When they hit as a team, we’re good. That’s what won it today,” Chuckey-Doak coach Jimmy Willett said. “If the top five aren’t hitting, the bottom five are … I wish we could’ve been a little better in the box tonight. South Greene’s got two really good pitchers that threw tonight. They kept us off balance with their curveballs and changeups. We’ve got to adjust to that.”
Two of the hits came with two out in the top of the third. Leading 1-0 with two on base, the Black Knights (10-3, 7-0 District 1-2A) got a line-drive single from Dillon Shelton, giving Jaylen Willett and Luke Myers time to make it home.
Datyn Bowman, eighth in Monday’s batting order, then scored Shelton with his line-drive double to left for a 4-0 lead.
“Datyn started off hot early in the year and then kind of slowed down a little bit, but he’s coming back,” Willett said.
Wade Fletcher, Chuckey-Doak’s six-hole batter, hammered a one-out triple to center in the fifth before scoring on Shelton’s groundout. And the score remained there until South Greene (4-10, 3-4) erased the shutout in the seventh inning.
Shelton led the Black Knights with his three runs batted in, while Jaylen Willett crossed home twice. An error and a dropped third strike set up Chuckey-Doak’s first run, as Fletcher drew a bases-loaded walk.
As for Derry, three of the four hits he allowed came after the Black Knights had already built a 5-0 lead. He went 6.1 innings and struck out nine while walking one. Shelton recorded the last two outs, both on strikeouts, and allowed one hit.
“The thing I like about having Christian on the mound is I’ve got a solid defense behind him,” Willett said. “They’re comfortable with him, and he’s good with our defense. As long as we can keep that working, we’ll do good things.”
Jesse Lawing scored South Greene’s lone run after hitting a one-out single in the seventh, stealing two bases and taking another on a wild pitch.
Nate Lisenby hit a sixth-inning double for the Rebels after Brendan Lisenby’s leadoff single. But catcher Cole Lamons picked off a runner at first to help Chuckey-Doak escape the jam.
Tucker Brown and Cody Rambo both singled for South Greene. Dustin Crum threw 4.1 innings and struck out six, taking the loss after allowing one earned run on four hits. Nate Lisenby allowed two hits over the last 2.2 frames.
Austin McBurnett and Connor Lamons both singled to round out Chuckey-Doak’s six hits.
UP NEXT
The teams meet again at Chuckey-Doak at 5 p.m. Tuesday.