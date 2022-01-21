MOSHEIM — Divine intervention, perhaps. Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles isn't ruling it out. But the Black Knights knew exactly where to turn with their unblemished conference record on the line – Cadin Tullock.
The Black Knights fell behind several times in the second half but kept reclaiming the lead, eventually holding on to defeat West Greene 53-49 at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium on Friday night.
Tullock, of course, had a hand in it. The Black Knights (10-6, 5-0 District 1-2A) trailed 49-48 after Ethan Turner’s go-ahead jump hook with 1:35 to play. Tullock put Chuckey-Doak back in front 25 seconds later, when Dillon Shelton stole the ball and dished it to Tullock in the paint.
“When the game was on the line, you saw he came up big for us,” Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles said. “He’s our leader. When it mattered most, he took over.”
And when the Buffaloes’ last game-tying attempt in the paint rimmed out, Hayden Anderson grabbed the rebound. He threw to Isaiah Treadway, who then found Tullock for a layup in the closing seconds.
Tullock, the only Black Knight in double figures, buried three 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 20 points.
Chuckey-Doak earned its fifth straight win. West Greene (9-8, 2-3) had won five straight and eight times in nine games.
”I don’t know how in the world we came up with that win,” Broyles said. “They just somehow found a way to win. It amazes me too with about half our offense hurt. We had to find other ways to score tonight.”
Anderson and Dillon Shelton handled rebounding duties in Chuckey-Doak’s first game without 6-foot-8 center Christian Derry.
Two straight baskets by Treadway put Chuckey-Doak up 43-37 with 5:45 left, before Leyton Frye and Turner helped rally the Buffaloes. Both hit a layup over the ensuing minute before Drake McIntyre tied the game 43-43 on his backdoor cut.
Wade Fletcher’s second 3-pointer gave the Black Knights a 47-43 lead at the 3:50 mark. But Turner and Joshi Haase both scored in the paint to keep West Greene within 48-47.
Frye scored 16 points to lead the Buffaloes, followed by Turner’s 13 and Haase’s 10.
West Greene trailed 10-2 early and 24-23 at halftime, but Kaeden Williams’ steal and score gave the Buffaloes a brief 27-24 lead in the third quarter. Tullock’s and-one put Chuckey-Doak ahead 37-35, before Haase tied the game as the third quarter ended.
WG 7 16 14 12 — 49
C-D 12 12 13 16 — 53
WG (49): Leyton Frye 16, Ethan Turner 13, Joshi Haase 10, Aaron Waddell 4, Kaeden Williams 4, Drake McIntyre 2.
C-D (53): Cadin Tullock 20, Isaiah Treadway 9, Hayden Anderson 7, Roberto Vazquez 7, Wade Fletcher 6, Dillon Shelton 4.
3-pointers: Cadin Tullock 3, Wade Fletcher 2.
GIRLS
WEST GREENE 46
CHUCKEY-DOAK 40
West Greene coach Betsy Shaw has one goal in mind – avoid the district tournament play-in game.
Pretty or not, the Lady Buffaloes moved closer toward that feat Friday night, overcoming a slow second half.
The win gave West Greene (11-9, 3-2 District 1-2A) a more comfortable spot at third place in the conference standings. With three district games remaining, the Lady Buffaloes have a two-game cushion on No. 4 Chuckey-Doak (3-16, 1-4), while Johnson County slipped to 0-5 in district play Friday night.
“Every year I’ve been here we’ve been in that play-in game,” Shaw said. “It’s not for us. (Finishing third or higher) was one of the goals this year.”
Despite hitting just 2-of-22 field goals in the second half — including 0-of-10 in the fourth quarter — the Lady Buffs made 9-of-16 free throws in the final frame to put the game away. Chuckey-Doak didn’t fare much better from the floor, hitting only 7-of-26 after halftime.
”It’s good we made some free throws, but not good from a field goal perspective,” Shaw said. “There’s no way we shouldn’t be able to make a field goal on offense in eight minutes.”
Taylor Lawson scored nine of her game-high 14 points in the first quarter for West Greene. The Lady Buffs trailed 11-6 early when Abbey Cox’s 3-pointer began an 11-0 run. Lawson hit three layups before the first quarter ended, including two putbacks, for a 17-11 lead.
After another putback by Lawson, Megan Daniels converted a steal into a fast-break layup to help West Greene open a 35-24 lead early in the third quarter.
Chuckey-Doak trailed 37-28 before tying the game 38-38 with a 10-1 run, ending on Breanna Roberts’ 10-foot jumper with 5:03 remaining. But that was the last field goal by either team.
Tayli Rader and Hailey Ripley combined to hit seven foul shots in the fourth quarter and keep West Greene ahead.
“Hailey Ripley, she asks me every day in practice or a game what can she do better,” Shaw said. “She hit those free throws at the end to help us … we knew we had to win those 50-50 balls to give us a chance, and we did that.”
Faith Yokley scored 12 points to lead the Lady Black Knights, hitting three of her six field goals in the second quarter.
WG 17 16 4 9 — 46
C-D 11 13 10 6 — 40
WG (46): Taylor Lawson 14, Tayli Rader 9, Megan Daniels 8, Breanna Ellis 5, Hailey Ripley 5, Abbey Cox 3, Breanna Cloran 2.
C-D (40): Faith Yokley 12, Breanna Roberts 9, Saniah Atchison 6, Hayleigh Hensley 6, Taliah Johnson 5, Courtnee Jones 2.
3-pointers: Abbey Cox.
UP NEXT
Both teams continue district play on Tuesday. West Greene visits South Greene, while Chuckey-Doak hosts Happy Valley.