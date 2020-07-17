Saturday night proved to be a first for the Randall’s At Cherokee Race Park.
Randall Bolden took his new ride for 2020 to the winner’s circle in the no box class. After being used to seeing Bolden in his green Camaro, he was piloting a Tennessee orange 69 Chevelle for his first win this year. Running in the low 6’s, he took his win over Billy Turner in the semis and Micheal Hicks in the finals.
The air was hot. The track was hot. So was the Chevelle, and so was its drive.
"Me and Lisa worked on this car all winter to get her ready for this shortened season," Bolden said. "Hey, but thanks to everyone who helped us."
Randy Marisett took the win in his 4 sale s10 in the pro class for his first of the season.
It looked to be a night for David Parker’s “Knight Flight" rail. But while staging for the quarterfinal round against Marisett, Parker had some ignition problems when his rail would not start.
"This happened to me two weeks ago," Parker said as he forfeited his run to a single for Marisett. "We thought it was fixed. Now back to the shop."
Marisett and David Jones staged for the finals when Jones' trans break failed off the line, forcing a red bulb foul.
Five-year-old Hunter Sanders says like father like son as he took his junior dragster to the winner's circle for his second win this year. He also won the junior shootout held earlier this year in his age division.
June 27
This has been a rough summer for drag racers and fans, and especially track owners with COVID-19 looming.
Saturday night brought several drivers out for the weekly show. Brian Haggler took the win in no box his first this year, first moving by "Flyin' Ryan" Mason in his S10 in the semifinal round. Haggler and Cody Hodge came to the line for the finals before Hodge turned on the red.
In the pro class, it looked like Scott Sanders was the man to beat as he was double entered. David Parker in his Knight Flight rail was the fastest of the night and was launching win lights all evening.
Jim Murphy in his Nova eliminated Sanders' double entries, one in Round 4 and the other in the semis. Murphy dialed a 6.41 to Sanders' 5.32.
Parker had the bye into the finals with a blistering 4.95. As he took his bye run, fans heard the rev limit or spider indicating a problem. Parker came to the staging lanes in his golf cart to tell officials and Murphy that he had a major problem and would not make the finals, handing Murphy his first win of the season.
Casey Hunt was the cycle winner over Cory Lee.
June 20
A slight rain delay hampered the start but Danny Avery set up a tree race that drivers, kids and spectators enjoyed along with buying memorabilia of the 405 team.
After the delay, drivers made time trials to set up the start of the day's events. Fifty-eight pro and no box took to the track for three rounds before rain called for cancellation. Ryan Martin in his Fireball Camaro made the first pass for the 405.
Martin blistered the track before Jeff Lutz came out in his new Pontiac. Both Martin and Lutz had the fans screaming and on their feet as Chuck Seitsinger pulled up in his Fox Body Mustang.
With an unbelievable burnout, Seitsinger made his pass and set a new track record for a door car with a time of 4.44 seconds.
Race fans and drivers were excited to be able to spend the day with the TV crew and are anxious for their return. Keep your eyes and ears open.