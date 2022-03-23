No matter how many times Daniel Boone went deep, Greeneville’s softball team kept digging deeper.
The Lady Devils nearly overcame four home runs by the visitors Wednesday evening, but Daniel Boone held on to take a thrilling 9-8 victory at Hardin Park.
Daniel Boone (5-1) tested Greeneville’s will with a four-run sixth inning. But the Lady Devils trimmed away at the 9-4 deficit in the bottom half of the frame. Madison Carpenter and Kaley Bradley hammered back-to-back doubles to center, before Ansley Collins singled home Bradley to make it 9-6. And after Lydia Darnell’s double, Ella Moore’s bunt single allowed Collins to close the gap to 9-7.
Bradley’s RBI infield single in the seventh inning made it a one-run game with two outs. But after Collins was hit by a pitch to load the bases, the Lady Devils (4-3) flew out to left.
“We gave ourselves a chance,” Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo said. “One adjustment I told them is a lot of us are coming out of our legs, losing our power, so that one adjustment, I told all of them we need to be using our legs a little bit more and just adjusting our eyes. They all made that adjustment. I was happy to see that.”
Darnell batted 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead Greeneville at the plate, while Bradley and Collins recorded two hits apiece. The Lady Devils outhit Boone 11-9.
Kayleigh Quesinberry’s three-run home run had given the Lady Blazers a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Laicy Darnell gave Greeneville a sudden boost in the bottom of the third with her two-out grand slam, putting the Lady Devils ahead 4-3.
“That was huge, especially for her,” Restivo said. “Laicy’s been in a little slump, but I think she’s finally starting to work her way out of it. Proud to see her coming around, and Ashlyn (Rachon’s) bat will start coming around soon. Everybody’s starting to see the ball a lot better.”
Savannah Jessee and Camryn Sarvis led off the top of the fourth with two straight solo home runs to put Daniel Boone ahead 5-4. And the score remained their until Maci Masters hit a leadoff home run in the sixth. Quesinberry’s RBI single and Suzie Chatman’s two-run double gave the Lady Blazers their five-run advantage.
Jessee, Sarvis and Quesinberry all had three hits for Boone, with Quesinberry getting the win after allowing four earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts over four innings.
Bradley threw five innings and took the loss for Greeneville, giving up six earned runs on six hits with a pair of strikeouts. Leah Phillips, fresh off two straight shutout wins, pitched the final two innings and allowed one earned run on three hits.
Lauren Million hit a single for Greeneville, which stranded 10 runners on base.
UP NEXT
The Lady Devils host Lakeway Christian Academy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.