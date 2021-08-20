The old adage tells us there are three phases of football, but often special teams get taken for granted.
On Friday at South Greene, it was special teams that won the game for Daniel Boone as it snapped the Rebels’ 17-game home winning streak with a 23-14 victory.
“Daniel Boone has a good ball club. They are a good 5A program,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “We played hard, we just came up empty at the end. We saw some stuff we can build on. We’ll go learn over the next week and then go down to Catholic.”
The Trailblazers started the night with a 46-yard field goal by Ben Shrewsbery. They had two scoring drives that went only 50 yards and 39 yards respectfully due to long returns. Then because of Shrewbery’s booming kicks, South Greene’s best starting field position was the 29-yard line. Three times the Rebels began drives inside the 20-yard line and twice they started inside the 10-yard line.
“We knew special teams would be a big deal,” Jones said. “Boone has a great kicker. That was a big part of the game. They turned the field over on us a couple of times and that was the difference.”
After the Rebels fell behind 3-0 in the first quarter, they immediately put together an 80-yard drive to go in front 8-3.
Ronan Buss sparked the drive with two carries for 13 yards before South Greene methodically began to move the sticks. The big play was a 33-yard catch and run by Caleb Robinson where the big target hauled in a slant across the middle before slipping through a pair of tackles.
Quarterback Luke Myers then capped the 11-play drive by going off tackle to the right and powering across the goal line.
The Rebels lined up in their swinging gate extra-point formation and the Blazers did not line up to stop it. Clint Lamb took the snap and tossed to Myers, who hit Jalen Ingram for a two-point conversion.
Daniel Boone went back in front with 6:06 left in the first half. Aiden Riner set up the Blazers with a 33-yard burst on fourth-and-1. The part-time quarterback then finished the drive with a 1-yard plunge.
A failed two-point conversion left Daniel Boone’s lead at 9-8, and it stayed there into halftime.
Braiden Blankenship fired up the Daniel Boone sideline when he returned the second-half kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. The score was called back on a personal foul behind the ball, but the Blazers still started on the South Greene 39-yard line.
Blankenship got a chunk of those yards back with a 13-yard burst on the first play of the drive and was then helped by a face mask penalty. Riner then put Boone in front 16-8 with a 7-yard run up the middle.
The Rebels had another answer and marched down the field again. Myers and Robinson connected three times on the series for 27 yards.
On third down, Myers made a slippery move at the line of scrimmage and then went 41 yards up the left side before being forced out of bounds.
A pass to Chandler Fillers put South Greene on the 1-yard line where Myers went under center and snuck into the end zone.
The two point conversion failed and South Greene found itself trailing 16-14 with 5:35 left in the third quarter.
South Greene’s defense stepped up and stopped Daniel Boone’s final three drives to give the offense a chance, but two of those drives started inside the 10-yard line after exceptional punts by Shrewsbery.
South Greene actually outgained Daniel Boone on Friday 265 yards to 214 yards.
“Our defense played really well,” Jones said. “Derek Miller was all over the field. He played great, and when we watch film I’m sure we’ll see a few more guys that stood out. The defense got us some key stops tonight. There are some things we can build on.”
Myers, a Mr. Football finalist a year ago, led the Rebels in both rushing and passing in the season opener. He had 106 yards on the ground with two touchdowns. Through the air he finished with 124 yards.
Robinson finished with five receptions for 82 yards.
Daniel Boone’s final score came with 19 seconds left on an interception return by Henry Hamlin.