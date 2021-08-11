South State Contractors and Summers Taylor will present the 22nd Annual Boys & Girls Club Celebrity Auction on Saturday at Greeneville Parks & Recreation’s East View Gymnasium.
The annual event has grown into the biggest event of this type locally due to its continued success.
Sustaining its standard caliber of items, the Boys & Girls Club will have many items to bid on from sports & entertainment memorabilia to travel & vacation packages to local items such as food certificates and retail items.
The event offers an item preview and buffet dinner from 5-5:30 p.m. with the live and silent auction of celebrity & local items starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale and may be purchased at the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County located at 740 West Church Street. Call Scott Bullington, Jessica Poore or Aly Collins at 787-9322 for more details.
The Boys & Girls Club is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. for the school year and 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. during school breaks and summer vacation.
Due to the large volume of items for bidding, the auction will be set up with some items going live and others as a silent auction.
Marquee items for this year’s event from the almost 650 items that will be on sale include a John Deere Riding mower, a Ford F-150 Truck, Nike & Under Armour apparel, vacation packages, Topps baseball cards, restaurant and local business certificates, sports memorabilia and much more.
Other items for the auction range from movie posters, event tickets, framed pictures, home décor items, gift certificates, golf passes, oil changes and many other items.
Each year, the Boys & Girls Club mails letters and submits online requests for donations from celebrities, companies, sports clubs and other notable people explaining the event and its ability to generate money for the day-to-day operation of the Club.
“It is really great for our Club kids to see that these people from other areas care enough to take the time to send items for our auction to benefit the kids of our community,” said Executive Director Scott Bullington.
“It takes a lot of work from the staff, entire board and other volunteers to pull this event off each year,” said committee co-chair Eddie Yokley.
Events such as the auction help fund the local Boys & Girls Club operational budget annually. The Club offers various programs for youth development including character and leadership development, the arts, sports and fitness, education and career development, and health and life skills.
The Boys & Girls Club has received several state and local awards for community involvement and youth development programs.
The Boys & Girls Club serves both Club members and community youth each year through Club participation, school outreach and junior sports events.
“We have so many great items this year. We are really looking forward to seeing everyone on Saturday for this great event to support a great cause,” said Jessica Poore, Resource Development Director.
In addition to South State Contractors and Summers Taylor, other major sponsors of this year’s event include Forward Air, Stowers Machinery and Vulcan Materials as dinner sponsors.
Power Equipment/BRAMCO, Greeneville Light & Power, Meade Equipment, Greeneville Federal Bank, Bluewater Industries, Conagra, and Rogers Manufacturing are bid table sponsors.
For a complete list of items available for bidding at this year’s event, visit the Boys & Girls Club’s website at www.ggcbgc.org or e-mail Bullington at gbgc@comcast.net or call the Boys & Girls Club at 787-9322.