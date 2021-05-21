Prizes will fall from the sky again this year during the 6th annual Boys & Girls Club Golf Ball Drop on Thursday, June 10, at Link Hills Country Club Golf Course in Greeneville. The event is sponsored by Johnson City Toyota, Captain D’s Seafood Kitchen and Pizza Inn.
The family-friendly fundraising event includes a guaranteed $5,000 cash winner, refreshments and fun. The golf ball drop event will have food and drinks and is being held in conjunction with the Bob Kesling Celebrity Golf Classic that will take place on Friday, June 11, at Link Hills Country Club.
The food starts at 6:30 p.m. provided by Grand True Value Rental, Pizza Inn, Captain D’s and Fatz Café. The golf balls will be dropped around 6:45 p.m.
Prizes will be presented on site to the winners, but you do not have to be present to win a prize.
The event will be capped with numbered golf balls being dropped from a helicopter, provided by Sevier County Aviation. Balls that land closest to the selected pin will win $5,000 cash and nine other prizes. Golf balls can be purchased for $20 from the Boys & Girls Club board, volunteers and staff.
There are 10 opportunities to win prizes, and individuals are eligible to win more than one prize if multiple balls are purchased.
Prizes include: The golf ball closest to the hole wins $5,000 cash, 2nd closest wins a big screen TV donated by Cooks Mechanical Services, 3rd closest to the hole wins a $250 gas gift card to QuickStop Markets, 4th closest wins $250 gift certificate to Snapps Ferry Packing, 5th closest to the hole wins a $250 gift certificate to Fatz Café, 6th closest wins a $100 gift certificate to The Butcher’s Block, 7th closest wins a $100 certificate to Captain D’s Seafood Kitchen, 8th closest wins a $100 certificate to Pizza Inn, 9th closest wins $100 cash, and the ball farthest from the hole will get their $20 back.
The Boys & Girls Club hopes to sell 1,250 tickets.
The Golf Ball Drop is a game of chance registered with the State of Tennessee Department of Charitable Solicitations and Gaming.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact any Boys & Girls Club Board member, Scott Bullington or Jessica Poore at 423-787-9322, or Scott by email at gbgc@comcast.net or stop by the Boys & Girls Club at 740 West Church Street Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.