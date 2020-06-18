Prizes will fall from the sky again this year during the 5th Annual Boys & Girls Club Golf Ball Drop on June 30 at Link Hills Country Club Golf Course in Greeneville.
The event is sponsored by Johnson City Toyota, Captain D’s Seafood Kitchen and Pizza Inn. The family-friendly fundraising event includes a guaranteed $5,000 cash winner, refreshments, music and fun. Refreshments will be provided by Grand True Value Rental.
The event will be capped off with numbered golf balls being dropped from a helicopter, provided by Sevier County Choppers. The balls that land closest to the selected pin will win $5,000 cash and nine other prizes. Golf balls can be purchased for $20 from the Boys & Girls Club board volunteers and staff.
There are 10 opportunities to win prizes, and individuals are eligible to win more than one prize if multiple balls are purchased.
To determine the winners of each prize, the balls closest to the pin wins (you do not have to be present to win).
Prizes include: closest to the hole wins $5,000 cash, 2nd closest wins a big screen TV donated by Cooks Mechanical Services, 3rd closest to the hole wins a $250 gift certificate to Fatz Café, 4th closest wins $250 gas gift card from QuickStop Markets, 5th closest wins a $100 gift certificate to The Butcher’s Block, 6th closest wins a $100 certificate to Captain D’s Seafood Kitchen, 7th closest wins a $100 certificate to Pizza Inn, 8th wins a $100 gift card to Lowe’s, 9th closest wins $100 cash and the ball farthest from the hole will get their $20 back.
The Boys & Girls Club hopes to sell 1,000 tickets.
The Golf Ball Drop event is held in conjunction with the Bob Kesling Celebrity Golf Classic. However, this year the Golf Ball Drop will be held in June as all games of chance must be completed by July 1 of each year.
The Bob Kesling Boys & Girls Club Celebrity Golf Classic will be held July 24 at Link Hills Country Club.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the golf ball drop, contact Scott Bullington or Jessica Poore at 423-787-9322, by email at gbgc@comcast.net or stop by the Boys & Girls Club at 740 West Church Street Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.