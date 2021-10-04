After a year’s absence due to Covid concerns in 2020, the 32nd annual Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic will return this season with a new bracket format, a total of 20 teams participating, and a lot of expectations from the local schools participating.
“It’s an entirely new format which we are excited about,” said Gary Compton, tournament co-chair and also a staff member at Andrew Johnson Bank, the title sponsor for the event. “We will play the tournament over five days instead of four as we have in the past, and the quality of teams coming to Greeneville is excellent. We have a number of players among these teams who will be playing basketball at the college level in the future.”
All five of the local schools – Greeneville, South Greene, North Greene, Chuckey-Doak and West Greene – will be a part of the field. Other area schools participating will be Daniel Boone, Grainger, Jefferson County, Knox Catholic and Sullivan East.
Four powerhouse programs from Tennessee will be here in Bradley Central, Upperman, Oak Ridge and Cleveland.
The remaining six teams will arrive from out of state. They include Myers Park High School from Charlotte, N.C.; Pulaski County High from Pulaski, Va.; and four squads from Kentucky: Bullitt East from Louisville; Larry A. Ryle High from Union; Shelby Valley High from Pikeville; and South Laurel High from London.
“There’s always a lot of good teams in this Classic, and a lot of players who will go on to play college ball,” said North Greene Coach James Buchanan, whose team drew South Laurel, Ky., as their first round game. “Most years I hope we draw an in-state team because it’s a little easier to get some information about your opponent. But I’ve read some about South Laurel and I know they will bring a great team here.”
Buchanan was one of several coaches and players on hand for the bracket announcement Sunday afternoon at the offices of Greeneville Parks & Recreation. Parks & Rec Director Butch Patterson and assistant Tim Bowman are also tournament co-chairs.
Greeneville High Coach Annette Watts, whose Lady Devils will play the winner of a play-in game between Cleveland and West Greene as their opener, said she was devastated when last year’s tournament had to be canceled.
“But I totally understood that’s the way it had to be,” she said. “But this tournament is something our county really looks forward to. We are excited about it obviously. This tourney will really help down the road as you get to play against teams with different styles, and a lot of college coaches are here to look at the talent. I know when I was coaching in college I came to Greeneville. You can always find athletes here.”
There are no easy draws in the event, but South Greene Coach Stephen Gregg knows his Rebels really drew a toughie in Knox Catholic.
“Their coach (Travis Mains) is a good friend, and they have a loaded team this year,” Gregg said. “You will be tested every time you play in this tourney. It’s a good measuring stick to see where you are at mid-season. I’m still in volleyball mode (Gregg is also the coach of the Lady Rebs volleyball team) with our districts starting this week, but we will be thinking a lot more about this tournament in the coming weeks.”
Ticket information about the tournament will be announced soon.
The classic will begin on Monday, Dec. 27, with four games on tap.
West Greene gets the 32nd annual event under way with a 4 p.m. matchup against Cleveland. At 5:30, Daniel Boone will take on Shelby Valley, Ky. The 7 p.m. contest has Chuckey-Doak going against Sullivan East. The 8:30 p.m. finale should be a dandy as Jefferson County takes on the Grainger Grizzlies.
Action resumes on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 9 a.m. with a loser’s bracket game between the loser of West Greene/Cleveland vs. the loser of Boone/Shelby Valley. At 10:30 a.m. first round games continue when Bullitt East, Ky. meets the winner of the Sullivan East vs. Chuckey-Doak contest. At 12 noon, Pulaski County, Va., will face off against Oak Ridge. The 1:30 p.m. game has Larry A. Ryle High of Ky. meeting the winner of the Jefferson/Grainger game. At 3 p.m., Upperman tangles with the winner of the Daniel Boone/Shelby Valley contest.
The evening games on Tuesday have Bradley Central facing Myers Park, N.C., at 4:30, followed by North Greene vs. South Laurel, Ky. at 6 p.m. The 7:30 contest has South Greene against Knox Catholic, and the 9 p.m. finale has Greeneville High against the winner of West Greene/Cleveland.
Loser’s bracket games will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 29, starting at 9 a.m. Four quarterfinal games will start at 4:30. Semifinals will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 7:00 and 8:30 p.m. after loser’s bracket games earlier in the day. All the action on the final day of the tourney, Friday, Dec. 31, leads up to the the championship game slated to begin at 5 p.m.