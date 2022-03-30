Greeneville pitcher Kaylee Bradley allowed just three hits in a 6-0 District 2-3A win over Grainger on Tuesday at Hardin Park.
“I was really proud of the way Kaylee came out today,” Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo said. “In her last start, she was a little bit rough and wasn’t hitting her spots as much. But I told the girls today that over the last couple of days, our defense hasn’t been very good and has been a roller coaster but today, that was the most consistent part of our game.”
At the plate, senior shortstop Ansley Collins did most of the damage for the Lady Greene Devils as she had a single, a double and drove in three runs.
“I was really happy to see that from her, especially being a senior and being at the top of the lineup,” Restivo said of Collins. “I look for my seniors to provide the leadership and be that little spark and it was good to see her come around.
“Ansley has been on a bit of a roller coaster but it’s good to see her start to find her swing and find her groove again both offensively and defensively.”
Greeneville jumped on top first in the third inning by scoring three runs.
Kyla Jobe reached on a single and then stole second base and was then followed by Bradley who had an infield single.
Consecutive sacrifice flies by Collins and Ella Moore brought two runs home. The Lady Greene Devils then strung together three consecutive singles by Ashley Rachon, Laicy Darnell and Lauren Million with Millions’ hit scoring a run to make it 3-0.
Jobe doubled with one out in the fourth inning and was brought home by Bradley on a double. Collins batted in a run with her double to right field as Greeneville took a 5-0 lead.
The Lady Greene Devils added one more run in the home half of the sixth when Jobe reached on an infield hit, stole second base and ran home on a sacrifice by Collins for the 6-0 final.
“Our hitting could have been a little bit better,” Restivo said. “Yes, we did get hits, scored runs and won the game but we needed to be a little more consistent at the plate. I felt like we were swinging at some pitches we could have really hit.”
Greeneville, now 6-4 overall and 4-0 in District 2-3A, will play Dobyns-Bennett at 5 p.m. and Unicoi County at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Eastman Tournament at Brickyard Park in Kingsport.