Twenty one high school cross country teams were represented in the Run for the Hills held at South Holston Dam on Saturday morning.
Running on a wet course, Mason Brandon led a dominating performance by the Greeneville boys in the B race. Brandon won the B race in 18:47.6 and finished 13th overall in the combined results.
Russel Hickey, Alex LeBlanc, David Knight, Lucas Greineder, Joshua Hyde, and Morgan Leach ran most of the race in a strong pack to place six Devils in the top 16 finishers. Nathan Shetley closed out the top seven for the local harriers.
The Lady Devils also had a good day with Chloe Williford placing fifth in the B race to lead the team to a third-place finish. The girls placed ninth in the combined scores. Anna Jackson, Emma Waddell, Camryn Miles, Emily Eppard, Jennie Bulawa and Nia Newberry contributed to the Greeneville effort.
The next Greeneville race will be Thursday afternoon at Holston Home.