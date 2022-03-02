MORRISTOWN — Give Jason Britton seven seconds and he’ll plunge a dagger in your heart.
With Britton’s North Greene Huskies trailing by a point with seven ticks on the clock, the sophomore assassin got the ball on an inbounds play, dribbled three quarters court and sank a runner down the right side while being knocked out of bounds for a 65-64 win over the Jellico Blue Devils in the Region 1-A semifinals on Tuesday night.
Britton’s game-winner fell through the net with three seconds to play. He missed the ensuing free throw and Jellico got the rebound, but the Blue Devils couldn’t get a shot off before the final buzzer.
“I just knew that I had to get to the rim and draw some contact to have a chance to get to the free throw line,” Britton said. “I told coach ‘I’ve got this’ when we came out of the huddle. It just feels good to keep going because we want to get to the state tournament.”
The Huskies inbounds play is one they’ve worked on in practice to use in situations just like Tuesday night.
Standing beyond the end line, Ollie Saarela threw the inbounds pass to Jasper Brand, who was stationed on the right side of the court in front of Jellico’s bench.
Britton came around a screen by Mauro Garcia, took a pass from Brand and beat the Blue Devils down the floor to get off the game-winner.
“Jason bailed us out at the end,” said North Greene coach Sam Tarlton. “We go through special situations in practice. I told them earlier in the year, ‘We’re going to have to use that play right there late in the season.’ And the best player in our league made a big shot.”
North Greene, now 29-5, staves off elimination and will play Hampton for the Region 1-A championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Daniel Boone High School in Gray.
Hampton (25-7) defeated Hancock County 73-49 in Tuesday’s other semifinal. Jellico ends its season at 25-8, while Hancock county finishes 22-11.
North Greene is 1-2 against Hampton this season, losing 64-54 at Hampton on Jan. 14, winning 72-68 in overtime at home on Feb. 8 and losing 51-42 in the District 1-A championship game at Happy Valley on Feb. 22.
Both North Greene and Hampton are guaranteed a sectional game on Monday with Thursday’s winner hosting its game.
“Tonight was the scary one, but we got past it. Hopefully, we learned from it,” Tarlton said. “We’re kind of playing with house money in the next one. Hampton is the best team in our league and we wanted another shot at them because we have a bad taste in our mouths from the district championship game.
“If we can match Hampton’s toughness and rebounding, we’re every bit as good as they are.”
Jellico came out of the gate like world beaters against North Greene, knocking down nine of 12 shots in the first quarter for a 22-14 lead.
The Blue Devils, though, hit just three of 15 shots in the second quarter while the Huskies found their stroke, hitting 10 of 14 shots in the period.
North Greene opened the second quarter with a 17-2 run with Brand scoring 12 points in the spurt.
Brand hit a baseline jumper to give the Huskies their first lead, 23-22, at the 5:11 mark of the period, and he capped the run with a layup for a 31-24 lead with 1:57 to play in the half.
North Greene scored the final five points of the second on a layup from Brand and a 3-pointer from the left wing by Sam English as time expired for a 38-29 lead at halftime.
At the outset of the third quarter, Brand knocked down a jumper in the lane to give North Greene its first double-digit lead, 40-29.
The Huskies led by as many as 12 points four times in the third, but Jellico closed the period with a 3-pointer from Carson Bolton and a steal and layup from Isaac McNealy to pull within 48-41.
Brand hit another jumper in the lane to start the fourth quarter that gave North Greene a 50-41 lead. But he picked up his fourth foul midway through the period and sat out a little over two minutes as Jellico trimmed the lead.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Bolton and Gracin Gerber pulled the Blue Devils within 60-59 before Cody Freshour nailed a 3 from the left corner for a 63-59 North Greene lead with 1:52 to play.
Jellico cut it to 63-61 on a layup from Bolton. McNealy then came up with a steal, drove in for a layup and was fouled with seven seconds left. He sank the ensuing free throw to give the Blue Devils a 64-63 lead, which set up Britton’s game-winner.
Brand finished with 24 points and nine rebounds for North Greene, while Britton had 23 points. Garcia had eight points, Freshour had five, English had three and Tyler Sanches had two.