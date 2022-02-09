Senior Night at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium at North Greene was an overwhelming success Tuesday night, with a doubleheader sweep by the slimmest of margins over ancient rival Hampton, and a new school individual scoring record set in the process of winning the boys’ contest.
North Greene sophomore Jason Britton poured in 43 points to lead the Huskies to a 72-68 overtime victory over the visiting Bulldogs, avenging an earlier season loss on Hampton’s home floor, and should both teams win their remaining two league contests, it would mean a co-championship would be shared and a coin flip to decide who gets the top seed in the upcoming district tournament.
Britton had the kind of night most players only dream about, firing in the 43 points, 30 of them coming in the second half and overtime, and setting a new school scoring record. His 43 points surpassed the old individual mark of 41 points set by Raymond Sayler back in 2007.
“He’s just a pure shooter, and he made some really tough shots tonight,” a smiling Coach Sam Tarlton said. “But I thought several of our kids really played well. You have to play well to beat Hampton. We knew that coming in and they responded.”
An obviously exhausted Britton was all smiles after the contest.
“It just feels really good to beat Hampton,” he said. “We got down there in the third quarter, and coach just told us to keep it within five and make it doable. So we did it.”
Earlier, the girls’ game was almost just as tense. It took a last second shot by Shelby Davenport to give the Lady Huskies a 52-50 win and avert the upset while keeping their conference record unblemished on the year at 6-0.
WILD FOURTH QUARTER
After leading much of the first half, and up 29-24 with just under four minutes left in the second frame, the Huskies fell behind just before intermission as Hampton went on an 11-2 run that turned that 29-24 deficit into a 35-31 Bulldog lead at the horn.
Britton hit a free throw to start the second half scoring, but then Hampton reeled off six straight points and led 41-32 with 5:48 left in the third. Tarlton called time out and his squad responded. They did what Britton said the coach said to do, get it back to within five and “doable,” as Britton fired in 11 points in the period to cut the gap to 47-44 entering the fourth.
North Greene finally got back even at 51-51 on a rebound putback by Britton, but Hampton recovered with their strong inside presence and went back ahead 59-54 with only a minute left. That’s when Britton really went off on the Bulldogs.
He scored on a floater inside, then came up with a steal and layup to close it to 59-58. Two free throws by Michael Harrison with 17 seconds left built the advantage to 61-58, but Britton unleashed a tying 3-pointer with only six seconds to go.
That gave Hampton the last shot but Caden Buckles missed a shot at the buzzer, forcing the overtime period.
North Greene got the upper hand early in the extra frame with Britton scoring yet again and Mauro Garcia hitting a layup after coming up with a steal for a 65-61 lead. Hampton was never able to lead in overtime. They got it back within two at 68-66 with 1:13 to go, and 70-68 with 33 seconds left, and they had a chance to tie with 21 seconds to go but missed two shots at the free throw stripe.
Cody Freshour got the rebound off the miss and was fouled, and proceeded to hit one of two at the line to up the lead to 71-68. A tying 3-point try by Hampton clanked off and Tyler Sanches got the rebound, making a free throw with :03 seconds left to ice the outcome.
“There were several times I think we could have folded, but we didn’t, so I’m proud of them,” Coach Tarlton said. “I thought Mauro (Garcia) really had some strong minutes for us. He helped take are of the ball and he defended. But there were a lot of big plays made by different people in that game.”
Both teams have been state-ranked most of the season. North Greene improves to 24-4, 5-1 in the league, while Hampton drops to 18-7, 5-1 in the conference.
In addition to the 43 points by Britton, Freshour finished with 11 and Garcia contributed eight. Jasper Brand had seven rebounds before fouling out.
Hampton got 18 points and 10 rebounds from Conor Burleson and 17 from Caden Buckles. Morgan Lyons contributed 10.
HAMPTON (68): Harrison 6, McClowry 5, Caden Buckles 17, Holtsclaw 1, Whitehead 7, Morgan Lyons 10, Conor Burleson 18, Campbell 4.
NORTH GREENE (72): English 2, Cody Freshour 11, Saarela 3, Jason Britton 43, Brand 5, Garcia 8, Sanches 1.
3-Point Goals: Ha—2 (McClownry, Buckles). NG—6 (Britton 6).
HAMPTON 15 20 12 14 7—68
NORTH GREENE 16 15 13 17 11—72
GIRLS
NORTH GREENE 52
HAMPTON 50
North Greene averted an upset by Hampton and kept their district mark clean at 6-0 when Shelby Davenport drove around the key and popped a jumper from the baseline as the final seconds ticked away.
“It really wasn’t the play we designed,” Coach James Buchanan said. “In fact I don’t think anything we planned worked out at the end, but Shelby just made a big shot for us.”
It was not one of Davenport’s best games, mainly because she got two early fouls and spent a lot of time on the bench. Fouling the Lady Bulldogs was a problem all night, plus they gave the Huskies trouble with their defense which forced North Greene to spread their offense and got them out of their comfort zone.
It looked good early, as North Greene jumped out to a 17-8 first quarter lead and they led 21-10 two minutes into the second quarter. But Taylor Berry hit a pair of 3-pointers that seemed to spark Hampton and they were down only 25-24 at the halftime break.
Hampton got the lead for the first time early in the third and it was a struggle the rest of the way. It was tied at 35-35 after three. Hailee English hit a pair of long ones early in the fourth to give the Huskies the lead back and the game was a see-saw affair until the end.
With two minutes to go, Lindsey Jenkins knocked down a three to put Hampton up 47-46, but reserve Campbell Gaby then nailed a clutch three to answer with 1:44 left. Madison McClain’s three at the 55 second mark pushed Hampton back up 50-49, and a free throw by Zoe Sanders tied it at 50-50 with 47 seconds left.
Hampton missed a shot with 13 seconds to go and North Greene called time out to set things up. Although the set play didn’t work, Davenport found a way to score and the ball tickled the twine with only a second left.
The Huskies (17-12, 6-0) were led by English with 12 points, Brooklyn Anderson with nine and Davenport with eight.
Hampton (15-12, 2-4) was led by Jenkins with 19 and McClain with 15.
HAMPTON (50): Helle 2, Madison McClain 15, Linsey Jenkins 19, Taylor Berry 12, Henry 2.
NORTH GREENE (52): Sanders 7, Hailee English 12, Britton 6, Davenport 8, Wagner 4, Anderson 9, Gaby 6.
3-Point Goals: Ha—6 (Jenkins 3, Berry 2, McClain). NG—6 (English 3, Davenport 2, Gaby).
HAMPTON 8 16 11 15 — 50
NORTH GREENE 17 8 10 17 — 52