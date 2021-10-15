TAZEWELL — Tusculum University junior Riley Brown carded a seven-under par total 137 to finish tied for first place at Thursday’s State Farm Challenge.
The one-day, 36-hole event was held at the par-72, 6,746-yard Woodlake Golf Club and hosted by Lincoln Memorial University.
Brown lost the scoreboard playoff to JJ Kim of the LMU C Team, who claimed medalist honors. Brown’s 137 total is tied for the 10th lowest 36-hole total in program history.
The Tusculum B team finished fifth in the team competition with 292-299=591. The midweek tournament consisted of B and C teams from Tusculum, LMU, Lander University and the University of North Georgia.
The LMU C Team posted 284-283=567 (-9) and won by three shots over the North Georgia B team (284-286=570). LMU B finished third with 572, followed by Lander B (588), Tusculum B (591) and Lander C (614).
Brown opened with a four-under par 68 in his opening 18 holes as he recorded five birdies, one bogey and 12 pars. He fired a three under par 69 to close out the day as he finished with five birdies, two bogeys and 11 pars. He would birdie three of his final four holes to move into the tie atop the leaderboard.
Tusculum’s Liam Hermansson finished 23rd with 73-79=152, while Fynn Hessenkaemper recorded scores of 78-75=153 and finished 24th. Isak Holter tied for 25th with 73-81=154, while senior Jordan Williams tallied 83-76=159 to claim 30th place.
The Pioneers close their fall schedule Oct. 25-26 at the Matt Dyas Invitational in Carrollton, Georgia.