SEVIERVILLE — Don’t count him out.
Alex Broyles finished his first day on Tennessee high school golf’s biggest stage with a birdie.
Even after weather and course conditions delayed tee times by two hours, the Greeneville High School junior didn’t appear affected on Monday afternoon.
Midway through the TSSAA Class 2A state golf championships, Broyles finds himself 3-over-par and nine strokes off the lead at Sevierville Golf Club.
After starting on Hole 11, Broyles made his first birdie on the par-5 18th hole — two-putting after reaching the green in two shots.
Although he double bogeyed Holes 1 and 5, Broyles regained a stroke between them with a birdie on Hole 3 — another par-5.
Likewise, he recovered from a bogey with his third birdie of the afternoon, shooting 4 on the par-5 10th hole to end his first day.
His score of 3-over-par 75 ties Broyles for 27th place in the state tournament.
Macon County’s Maddox Crowder shot 6-under-par 66 to lead after the first day, just ahead of Knoxville West’s Carson Kammann (5-under-par 67).
Broyles tees off at Hole 11 on the River Course at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday morning.