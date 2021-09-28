Alex Broyles found himself three strokes over par through six holes.
He’d found a spot in the state tournament by day’s end.
Broyles turned at even par after making three straight birdies, finishing at 1-over-par 72 to qualify for the TSSAA Class 2A state championships. He tied Elizabethton’s Caleb Tipton for runner-up in Monday’s Region 1-2A championship at Link Hills Country Club before winning the second-place playoff, making par on Hole 10.
The junior reversed his fortunes quickly after sinking a 30-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 seventh hole. Broyles then birdied Holes 8 and 9 — both par-5 — to pull himself back to even par. And the third birdie came after his ninth-hole eagle putt just lipped out.
“I just gave myself good looks at birdie and got a couple to fall,” Broyles said. “(Knowing the course) helped a lot. I knew where to hit it and what to do … just coming out here and practicing, working with Sasha (Catron) on my swing and summer tournaments led to better scores.”
Broyles made just one bogey on the back nine and became Greeneville’s first male golfer to qualify individually for state since Blake Kinser in 2013.
“I’m ready,” Broyles said. “A bunch of my friends are playing in it.”
DEVILS SECOND
As a team, Greeneville came up six strokes short of the team’s first state tournament berth since 2010. District 1-2A tournament medalist Dougie Fezell shot 3-over-par 74 in regionals. He birdied the par-4 first hole and then made another birdie on No. 8 to turn at 1-under.
Gavin Sells shot 42-38 for the Greene Devils to finish at 80, while Cade Snelson’s 90 (41-49) rounded out Greeneville’s team score of 316. William Crews shot a non-counting 94 (46-48), though he did birdie the par-5 15th hole.
“Course was playing tougher today,” Greeneville coach Nathan Hale said. “We just didn’t put up a good enough score to win. We’ve had a good season most rounds, but we played our worst round of the season today (from a team score standpoint).”
On the girls side, Julia Brown shot 91 to represent the Lady Devils individually, shooting 44-47.
Hale, Greeneville’s golf coach since 2018, noted next year will mark his first season without Brown or Crews, who have golfed all four years under him.
Greeneville’s top three boys — Fezell, Broyles and Sells — all return.
“We’ll look to improve on this and make another run next year,” Hale said.
STATE QUALIFIERS
Science Hill reclaimed the Region 1-2A boys championship with a score of 310. Matthew Hogan shot 76, with John Cheek and Arnav Madhok shooting 77 to lead the Hilltoppers.
Volunteer’s Jon Wes Lovelace, who shot the medalist round with an even-par 71, and Tipton will join Broyles individually.
Sevier County won the girls region championship with 160 strokes, coming from JoJo Atchley (78) and Joslin Nave (82).
Tennessee High’s Madeline Simcox won a three-hole playoff over Jefferson County’s Madison Cline for medalist honors at 72. Dobyns-Bennett’s McKenzie Hauk (83) secured her spot at state over Science Hill’s Rachel Smith after a third-place playoff.
UP NEXT
Broyles will represent Greeneville individually in the TSSAA state tournament Oct. 4-5 at Sevierville Golf Club.