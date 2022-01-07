Bryan Buckius has been named men’s volleyball coach at Tusculum University, announced Doug Jones, TU Vice president for Athletics and University Initiatives.
Buckius replaces former Tusculum coach Eddie Pennington, who resigned last month after two seasons.
Buckius has a decade of volleyball coaching experience including four years of collegiate coaching experience at the NCAA level most recently at King University in Bristol. He worked with both the men’s and women’s programs and his duties included recruiting, scheduling, financial management, fundraising and practice organization.
Prior to King, Buckius served on the coaching staff at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania from 2018-2021. He was an assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s programs, while also serving as the director of operations and the recruiting coordinator for the men’s team, which he was on the ground floor in starting.
While at Elizabethtown, the two programs combined for a 69-53 overall record. During his time with the Blue Jays, seven student-athletes earned all-conference recognition, including one Landmark Conference senior scholar-athlete of the year. The Elizabethtown programs earned three AVCA Academic Team awards and 11 players garnered Continental Volleyball Conference All-Academic laurels.
“We are delighted to welcome Bryan to our Pioneer family,” Jones said. “Bryan will be a great fit for our department and our men’s volleyball program. He is structured, organized and very passionate about everything he does. Our student-athletes will benefit greatly from his leadership.”
Buckius also has club coaching experience, including Yorktowne Volleyball Club and Spooky Nook Volleyball Academy. While with Yorktowne, the program finished ninth at the USAV Boys Junior National Championship with a 22-2 overall record.
“I would like to thank Doug Jones, the search committee and the university for the opportunity to lead the men’s volleyball program at Tusculum,” Buckius said. “I am very excited to work with each student-athlete and to help them achieve their goals both on the court and in the classroom, while developing a standard of excellence within the program. My wife and I are looking forward to being part of the Tusculum University community.”
In addition to his club coaching experience, Buckius has spent time as a private lesson instructor and a court coach at volleyball camps across the east coast including Nike Volleyball Camps, College Coaches Showcase Camps and Exact Volleyball Showcase Camps.
He graduated with honors from Millersville University of Pennsylvania with a degree in business administration.
Bryan is married to the former Ashley Martin and they reside in Bristol.