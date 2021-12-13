T.J. Buckner didn’t play basketball his freshman year. He’s already made an impact for South Greene his sophomore season.
His double-double gave South Greene a boost on Monday night, as the Rebels overcame a sloppy second-half stretch to defeat Unaka 69-53 on Rebel Hill.
Buckner hit four of South Greene’s six field goals in the third quarter, all in the paint. After his runner at the 2:55 mark, Buckner’s layup put the Rebels (4-7) ahead 47-33.
The fourth quarter saw Buckner hit three layups, including two putbacks and a floater, to finish with 27 points and 12 rebounds.
“T.J. is coming on. I’m looking for some good stuff out of him,” South Greene coach Terry Hoese said. ”Between him and Chandler (Fillers), they both had great nights. If they don’t come to play, we might have gotten beat tonight.”
Chandler Fillers also hit double figures with 15 points.
But South Greene saw its lead shrink to 53-48 midway through the fourth quarter. The Rebels responded by not allowing another field goal until the closing seconds with the game out of reach.
Luke Myers scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter. Five of those points came at the foul line, including his and-one with 3:23 remaining. His last two foul shots finished a 10-0 Rebel run to make the score 63-48.
“There will be nights (Myers) gives me a bunch of rebounds, there will be nights he gives me a bunch of points, but every night he’s going to give 100% max effort,” Hoese said.
Fillers scored 12 of his points in the first half, hitting three first-quarter layups. His pull-up jumper with 2:26 until halftime gave South Greene the lead for good, 29-28, and started the Rebels’ 8-0 run to close the second quarter.
Hayden Hartman hit South Greene’s lone 3-pointer in the first quarter and finished with nine points.
Joseph Slagle gave the Rebels fits from 3-point range, hitting seven times from behind the arc to lead the Rangers (4-7) with 21 points. Slagle knocked down three triples in the second quarter before he and Devin Ramsey hit back-to-back 3s in the fourth to make it 52-46.
Joez Blamo scored 13 points in the second half to finish with 20. He followed a late third-quarter layup by stealing the ball and scoring again, keeping Unaka within 48-40 as the fourth quarter started.
SG 17 18 13 21 — 69
U 12 16 12 13 — 53
SG (69): T.J. Buckner 27, Chandler Fillers 15, Hayden Hartman 9, Luke Myers 9, Hunter Toth 6, Clint Lamb 3.
U (53): Joseph Slagle 21, Joez Blamo 20, Landon Ramsey 7, Devin Ramsey 5.
3-pointers: Joseph Slagle 7, Hayden Hartman, Devin Ramsey.
GIRLS
SOUTH GREENE 66
UNAKA 31
Don’t underestimate Emma Cutshall’s value on the glass.
She’s already established herself as a shooter. But in the absence of Addison Williams due to injury, Cutshall nearly scored a double-double Monday to help South Greene dismantle Unaka on Rebel Hill.
Cutshall scored 10 of her points in the third quarter, hitting two layups and a baseline jumper along with her second 3-pointer. She finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Rebels (5-7).
”Emma has been a presence for us … she plays a little bigger on the inside than she looks,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “We’d been leaving a lot of those caroms out there, but I think the culture is being established here.”
Haley Susong scored 12 points, seven in the fourth quarter, including two 3-pointers. Hailey Brooks and Jordyn Roderick each scored nine points.
Roderick scored South Greene’s first three baskets from the paint before scoring through contact in the third period. Brooks knocked down two 3-pointers, the first giving South Greene a 28-13 halftime lead.
Madison Hensley’s runner capped South Greene’s opening 14-1 run. Ava Clark buried a short jumper at the horn to make it 19-6 after the opening frame.
And after a slower second quarter, the Lady Rebels dominated the third quarter 20-5 to build a 48-18 cushion.
“We’re still searching for our urgency,” Gregg said. “Can’t have these lulls (like the second quarter).”
South Greene held a 39-17 advantage in rebounding.
Other than the low-scoring second quarter, Gregg’s only disappointment came from not being able to face Unaka’s standout guard Lyndie Ramsey.
“We’ll take a win any way we can, but you want to be tested,” Gregg said.
Mailey Guy led the Lady Rangers (8-4) with eight points and Kiki Forney hit two 3-pointers.
SG 19 9 20 18 — 66
U 6 7 5 13 — 31
SG (66): Emma Cutshall 15, Haley Susong 12, Hailey Brooks 9, Jordyn Roderick 9, Ava Clark 6, Madison Hensley 6, Ryleigh Gregg 5, Kaydence Marshall 2, Amelia Mullins 2.
U (31): Mailey Guy 8, Macy Ensor 6, Kiki Forney 6, Emma Taylor 5, Callie Hardin 3, Tara Whitehead 3.
3-pointers: Hailey Brooks 2, Emma Cutshall 2, Kiki Forney 2, Haley Susong 2, Macy Ensor, Ryleigh Gregg, Callie Hardin, Emma Taylor, Taylor Whitehead.
UP NEXT
South Greene hosts Hampton at Rebel Hill on Tuesday.