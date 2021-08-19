JOHNSON CITY — For the first time this season, the ETSU Football team competed in a scrimmage under the lights at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium on Wednesday night.
The Bucs are just 17 days away from the season opener at Vanderbilt on Sept. 4 in Nashville. ETSU was able to display both familiar faces and new talents on the gridiron during the scrimmage.
OFFENSE
The offense successfully moved the ball in the air and on the ground, tallying 588 yards of total offense. The Bucs have seen consistent success at the running back position and that continued tonight, racking up 326 yards on the ground. Quay Holmes (Powder Springs, Ga.) was in midseason form, carrying the ball 12 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns. However, it was Bryson Irby (Douglasville, Ga.) who shined in the running game with 93 yards and two touchdowns, including a 66-yard touchdown rush. Quarterback Brock Landis (Hoschton, Ga.) also added his name in the mix with the ground attack, rushing for 50 yards on five carries, with one superman-like touchdown late in the scrimmage.
Landis led the quarterbacks in passing yards with 123 yards on seven completions. Redshirt-freshman Tyler Riddell (Tampa, Fla.) threw for the only Buccaneer passing touchdown, finishing the scrimmage with 83 yards on nine completions. Freshman Cade Larkins (Jonesborough) capped the night with a 5-for-10 performance for 56 yards.
Giovanni Dyer (Johns Creek, Ga.) led all receivers with four receptions for 75 yards. Junior tight end Nate Adkins (Knoxville) concluded his participation with four catches for 63 yards.
DEFENSE
The Buccaneer defense registered 84 tackles on the night with nine tackles for loss, four sacks, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions.
It was a pair of former FBS competitors that led the charge in tackles as Mike Price (Stockbridge, Ga.) and Ton’Quez Ball (Knoxville) collected six tackles apiece. Ball, a Tulane transfer, was responsible for one of the three interceptions as he hauled in an acrobatic catch in the corner of the endzone. Stephen Scott (Greensboro, N.C.) had himself a game with five tackles, one sack and one interception. The final interception was caught by none other than Alijah Huzzie (Franklin, Ga.) who ended the game with three tackles.
The defense did come away with two points on the second possession of the scrimmage as Olajuwon Pinkelton (Cincinnati, Ohio) broke through to block an extra-point with Quinn Smith (Cincinnati, Ohio) scooping the ball up to return it to the house for a safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Sophomore kicker Tyler Keltner (Tallahassee, Fla.) knocked in his only field goal attempt of the scrimmage, connecting on a 34-yard field goal. Keltner also finished 1-for-1 in PATs. Trace Kelley (Gallatin) capped the night with a 2-for-3 performance in PATs.
ETSU fans wanting to receive Buccaneer news, score updates, in-game promotions and much more sent to their mobile device can do so by signing up for “Buc Updates.”
For more information on Buccaneer football, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the football page.