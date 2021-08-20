MAYNARDVILLE — Quarterback Jaden Gregg completed eight of 15 passes for 121 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown, to lead the West Greene Buffaloes to a 24-16 season-opening win at Union County on Friday night.
Ethan Turner rolled up 112 yards receiving, including the 52-yard TD toss from Gregg.
Blair Shelton booted a school record 46-yard field goal.
The Buffaloes ran the ball 33 times for 135 yards, including 120 yards on 17 carries by Janson Kesterson.
Bryson Church ran for a 13-yard TD, and Nathan Smith had an 8-yard TD run.
Roger Marshall had nine tackles and a sack, and Hunter Gregg had two interceptions to lead West Greene’s defense.
Turner finished with four tackles, a sack, a tipped pass and blocked a punt.
Church had five tackles, one for loss, and a tipped pass. Maddox Garber and Wyatt Moody each tallied four tackles.
West Greene will host Northview Academy on Friday.
KNOX CATHOLIC 63 CHUCKEY-DOAK 7
KNOXVILLE — Knox Catholic rolled up 303 yards – 175 on the ground and 128 through the air – in the season opener for both teams.
Chuckey-Doak mustered just 108 yards offense – 85 on two completions through the air and 21 on 31 carries on the ground.
Chuckey-Doak travels to Happy Valley on Friday, while Catholic will host South Greene.