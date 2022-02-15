MOSHEIM — West Greene players can expect to start practice by working on layups.
But in this case, that’s a good thing. It means the Buffaloes’ season is still very much alive.
West Greene’s boys secured a berth in the District 1-2A tournament semifinals and region tournament with their 66-46 play-in game win over Happy Valley Tuesday night.
It marks the Buffaloes’ first postseason win and regional appearance since 2016, when a senior named Allen Tolliver played shooting guard at WGHS. In his first season as his alma mater’s coach, the Buffaloes (13-12) reversed their fortunes in the district tournament play-in round.
“Feels pretty good,” Tolliver said. “Now we’re back to the mindset that we’re 0-0.”
The coach counted “nine or 10” missed layups in Tuesday’s game.
But the Buffaloes didn’t do much else wrong, especially once junior guard Leyton Frye got going. Frye’s first field goal tied the score 11-11 after the first quarter. Frye began the second quarter with an and-one and a 3-pointer, finishing an 11-0 run and giving West Greene a 20-11 lead.
And when Happy Valley (2-23) cut the deficit to 24-20, Frye answered with two straight baskets less than 20 seconds apart. Keith Valentine’s steal and layup helped give West Greene a 30-22 halftime lead.
Frye finished with a game-high 30 points, 14 in the fourth quarter where he scored twice through contact and buried his second 3-pointer. He finished 12-of-19 from the field and 2-of-3 from deep.
“Just big minutes from him,” Tolliver said.
Joshi Haase also hit double figures with 15 points, shooting 4-of-7 from the floor in the second half. He and Kaeden Williams hit 3-pointers in a span of 32 seconds, building a 43-27 lead late in the third quarter. The Warriors never got closer than 13 points again.
Haase scored the game’s final two baskets in the paint.
“I joke around with him and say ‘you’re coming back next year, right?’” Tolliver said of the junior foreign exchange student. “He’s a great kid to have around … he’s a team guy first. As long as we win, he’s a happy guy.”
Williams hit two 3-pointers and totaled eight points to match Ethan Turner, who scored two first-half baskets and hit four foul shots.
James Murray led Happy Valley with 13 points, hitting three baskets including an and-one in the second quarter. Landon Babb added 11 points, and Cole Deakins hit two 3-pointers.
UP NEXT
The Buffaloes face No. 1 seed Chuckey-Doak in Friday’s District 1-2A semifinals at Daniel Boone High School. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
WG 11 19 15 21 — 66
HV 11 11 9 15 — 46
WG (66): Leyton Frye 30, Joshi Haase 15, Ethan Turner 8, Kaeden Williams 8, Drake McIntyre 2, Keith Valentine 2, Austin Wampler 1.
HV (46): James Murray 13, Landon Babb 11, Cole Deakins 6, Colby Chausse 4, Austin Nickles 4, Blake Garmon 3, Dakota Grindstaff 3, Joey Sowards 2.
3-pointers: Cole Deakins 2, Leyton Frye 2, Kaeden Williams 2, Dakota Grindstaff, Joshi Haase.