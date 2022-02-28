ALCOA — West Greene found its shooting touch, but not in time.
District 2-2A champion Gatlinburg-Pittman stormed out to a double-digit lead and never looked back, defeating the Buffaloes 100-79 in Saturday’s Region 1-2A quarterfinal game at Jack A. Parton Gymnasium.
West Greene finished coach Allen Tolliver’s first year with a 13-15 overall mark. The Buffaloes had reached the region tournament for the first time since 2016 — Tolliver’s senior year at WGHS.
Carlos Orr hit double digits in three of the four quarters, scoring 12 in the opening frame and finishing with a game-high 35 points. He and Ty Glasper both scored a three-point play and a 3-pointer in the first quarter, as the Highlanders (28-6) built a 25-13 lead. The cushion reached 49-32 at halftime and 70-53 after three quarters.
Glasper and Orr combined to hit five 3-pointers, and Jackson DeSear also hit double figures with 18 points.
Leyton Frye led the Buffaloes with 24 points, hitting four field goals in both the first and third quarters and going 4-of-4 at the foul line.
Kaeden Williams scored all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter, as he buried five 3-pointers in the frame. Austin Wampler hit from deep four times between the first and fourth quarters before finishing with 14 points.
Ethan Turner added 12, with Drake McIntyre hitting two triples and scoring eight points.
WG 13 19 21 26 — 79
G-P 25 24 21 30 — 100
WG (79): Leyton Frye 24, Kaeden Williams 15, Austin Wampler 14, Ethan Turner 12, Drake McIntyre 8, Joshi Haase 4, Aaron Waddell 2.
G-P (100): Carlos Orr 35, Ty Glasper 22, Jackson DeSear 18, Grady Branton 9, Houston Byrd 7, Seth Sutton 4, Cam Richardson 3, Whittman Whaley 2.
3-pointers: Kaeden Williams 5, Austin Wampler 4, Ty Glasper 3, Drake McIntyre 2, Carlos Orr 2, Houston Byrd, Grady Branton, Jackson DeSear.