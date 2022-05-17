PIGEON FORGE — The state’s top-ranked Class 2A team lived up to its ranking.
Pigeon Forge took another step toward the TSSAA Spring Fling in Monday’s Region 1-2A semifinal round, defeating West Greene 14-0.
Dylan Loy, a University of Tennessee commit, went three innings against the Buffaloes. He struck out eight and walked one before Tyson McFall and Kaden Stinnett threw the fourth and fifth innings. Each struck out two batters.
West Greene, which finished 11-20 overall, had reached the region tournament for only the third time in program history (1995 and 2018). The latest two appearances have come under current head coach Adrian Sauceman.
Mason McCamey and Justin Tweed hit back-to-back two-out singles in the fourth, but the Buffaloes couldn’t capitalize. Austin Wampler singled for West Greene’s third and final hit in the fifth.
The Tigers (34-3) pushed across seven runs in the first inning and five more in the second to build a comfortable 12-0 cushion.
Bryce Effler and McFall both singled in runs during the opening frame, before Holt Hensley and Conner Catlett did likewise in the second.
Trevan Myers and Michael McCarter both hit an RBI single in the fourth.
Cameron Wilhoit got the start and was tagged with the loss, though only one of the six runs he allowed was earned. Tweed, Keith Valentine and McCamey all took the mounds for West Greene, with Valentine recording three of the Buffs’ four strikeouts.