ERWIN — Nehemiah Edwards made a solid first-half impression, and Unicoi County made a firm statement.
The ninth-ranked Blue Devils clinched their first outright conference championship since 1991, defeating West Greene 28-10 on Friday night.
Edwards rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, and a good portion of it helped Unicoi County (8-1, 3-0 Region 1-3A) take a comfortable lead to the locker room.
Just moments after a Blair Shelton field goal, Edwards rumbled 88 yards to the end zone with 1:34 until the half, giving the Blue Devils a 20-3 halftime lead.
Edwards scored on 1- and 2-yard runs early for a 13-0 lead before Shelton drilled his fifth field goal of the season.
Shelton’s 45-yard shot pulled West Greene (4-4, 2-1) within 13-3 at the 3:23 mark of the second quarter.
But the Buffaloes couldn’t score again until 1:32 remained in the game. Jaden Gregg guided West Greene 74 yards after a Unicoi County touchdown pass, answering with one of his own. Gregg hit Ethan Turner for the 38-yard scoring toss.
Turner grabbed 10 of Gregg’s 12 completions for 161 yards receiving, as Gregg finished 13-of-24 for 176.
Gregg also led West Greene in rushing with 15 carries for 52 yards. Janson Kesterson and Hunter Gregg combined for 30 yards rushing.
Hunter Gregg also returned four kicks for 61 yards, with Shelton averaging 33 yards on four punts.
Roger Marshall and Jaden Gregg posted six tackles apiece. Turner had five stops, three for a loss, while Keith Valentine had two TFL.
Bryson Peterson completed 7-of-11 for 94 yards, and his 8-yard TD pass to Brayden Hendrickson made it a 28-3 game before West Greene responded.
Caleb Pelaez ran for 40 yards, as the Blue Devils held a 351-261 advantage in total offense.
UP NEXT
After a bye week, West Greene entertains Chuckey-Doak on Friday, Oct. 29. The winner will clinch a first-round home playoff game.