MOSHEIM — West Greene hardly blinked at a six-run deficit. But the Buffaloes took the lead in the blink of an eye.
Scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, West Greene rallied to a 9-7 win over South Greene in a critical conference game on Monday at Hal “Buddy” Pruitt Field.
Judson Higgins and Jaden Gregg both went 3-for-4 to lead West Greene (4-4, 2-1 District 1-2A), which didn’t surprise coach Adrian Sauceman.
But Sauceman’s Buffaloes got a boost from the bottom of their lineup Monday. Maddox Garber, Justin Tweed and Cameron Wilhoit — who batted fifth, sixth and eighth, respectively — had two hits apiece. Wilhoit had leadoff hits in the third and sixth innings when West Greene did all of its scoring.
“That was great. We hadn’t had that for a while,” Sauceman said. “We shook some things up, shuffled some things around … I don’t think anybody put their heads down (after falling behind 6-0). We just kept playing.”
Indeed West Greene did, starting when Wilhoit led off the bottom of the third with a double. After an Austin Wampler single, Higgins sent both runners home with his double to center. Gregg then singled home Higgins, before Tweed’s ground-ball base hit allowed Mason McCamey to score and make it a 6-4 game.
The score remained there until the sixth when Nate Lisenby scored on a wild pitch to give South Greene (2-7, 2-3) a 7-4 lead.
Cue Wilhoit, who led off the bottom half of the frame with a base hit to left. After Higgins ripped his second double to center, Keith Valentine drove in two runs with his ground-ball single up the middle.
Valentine pulled West Greene even on Garber’s single to right, which landed just fair. And when Tweed hit into a one-out fielder’s choice, Gregg beat the tag at home to score the go-ahead run. McCamey gave West Greene a two-run lead when he scored on a passed ball.
“I don’t know that we made a mistake on the bases tonight. I think that’s a first all year,” Sauceman said. “We’ve been pretty consistent with that over the years, battling all the way through to the end. Really doesn’t matter the situation.”
Gregg, who pitched the last four innings, walked one and hit another in the top of the seventh before his winning strikeout. Gregg struck out six and walked just two while giving up two hits and an unearned run.
McCamey got the start and fanned three over the first three frames, though only three of the six runs against him were earned.
ALL REBELS EARLY
The second inning belonged entirely to the Rebels. Hayden Hartman and T.J. Buckner both singled, scoring on a West Greene error and a fielder’s choice. Brendan Lisenby, Cody Rambo and Graydon Rader scored respectively on a wild pitch, a sacrifice fly and a Buffalo error.
Buckner, who went 2-for-4 to lead South Greene, scored on a two-out wild pitch to make it 6-0 in the third inning. Crum doubled and Brendon Lisenby singled to round out the Rebels’ five hits.
Crum pitched 5⅓ innings and struck out five, allowing six earned runs on 12 hits but not walking any. Rambo fanned two but took the loss after West Greene scored its last two runs, one unearned, off him.
UP NEXT
The teams are set to meet again at 5 p.m. Tuesday on Rebel Hill.