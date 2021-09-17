MOSHEIM — Jaden Gregg sent a clear message Friday night – he’s back at full strength.
Behind Gregg’s arm and legs, West Greene built a commanding lead. And a red zone defensive stand kept the Buffaloes on pace for a conference title. West Greene collected its first win over Johnson County in five years, defeating the Longhorns 22-14 at Jim Sauceman Field.
Gregg completed 8-of-11 for 174 yards and rushed for a team-high 69 on 11 attempts. He gave an early hint of his night to come, outracing the defense for a 47-yard touchdown on the game’s fifth play.
“He’s getting better every week,” West Greene coach Scotty Verran said.
Gregg’s arm delivered the next touchdown drive, which covered 55 yards in three plays after a fumble recovery. He first threw deep to Hunter Gregg down the sideline for a 35-yard gain. Two plays later, he rolled right and fired across the middle to a leaping Keith Valentine in the end zone for a 13-0 lead.
West Greene (3-1, 2-0 Region 1-3A) reach the red zone early in the fourth quarter, with Ethan Turner’s 11-yard catch and Janson Kesterson’s 10-yard run highlighting the drive. Blair Shelton drilled a 38-yard field goal with 10:33 left for the second half’s only points.
Johnson County (1-2, 0-2) used 8:18 to drive inside the West Greene 10. And the drive lasted a play longer than expected. A penalty moved the ball to the Buffaloes 7. The foul appeared to occur after the first-down play had ended, but officials ruled it happened during the play, giving Johnson County another down.
It didn’t matter. The Longhorns’ next two plays lost yardage, and two straight incompletions gave the ball back to West Greene on downs with 2:15 left.
“They never explained anything there,” Verran said. “But we’ve just got to keep playing and keep making plays.”
And they did. Especially the defense, which forced five turnovers. Hunter Gregg and Braylon Rader both got an interception, before Wyatt Moody returned his pick 25 yards for a touchdown and a 19-0 lead.
The defensive front of Roger Marshall, Aaron Waddell and John Ramsey combined for 14 total tackles, including a sack and four stops for loss.
Connor Simcox completed 12-of-25 for 120 yards to lead the Longhorns, throwing underneath to Cory Neely for a 15-yard touchdown. Dalton Brown, who rushed for 47, cut the halftime gap to 19-14. Nathan King stripped the ball loose, and Brown returned it 60 yards as the first half expired.
West Greene hosts North Greene next Friday.
WG 6-13-0-3 — 22
JC 0-14-0-0 — 14
First Quarter
WG — Jaden Gregg 47-run (kick blocked)
Second Quarter
WG — Keith Valentine 13-pass from Gregg (Blair Shelton kick)
WG — Wyatt Moody 25-interception return (run failed)
JC — Cory Neely 15-pass from Connor Simcox (Julianna Lisi kick)
JC — Dalton Brown 60-fumble return (Lisi kick)
Fourth Quarter
WG — Shelton 38-FG
First Downs: WG 15, JC 17
Rushes-Yards: WG 32-131, JC 28-96
Passing: WG 174, JC 120
Comp-Att-Int: WG 8-11-0, JC 12-25-3
Total Offense: WG 305, JC 216
Punts-Avg.: WG 2-30, JC 1-31
Fumbles-Lost: WG 3-1, JC 3-2
Penalties-Yards: WG 9-91, JC 5-35