West Greene’s offense coughed and sputtered in the first half, and by the time they finally got things in gear after intermission, Claiborne was on its way to a 28-7 Region 1-3A victory over the Buffaloes Friday night at Jim Sauceman Field.
With a veteran backfield that has played a lot of football for the Bulldogs, Claiborne looked very sharp, especially in the first half, and improved their young season record to 2-0 while winning their first regional contest of the campaign. West Greene, in Coach Scotty Verran’s home debut in his maiden season with the Buffs, dropped to 0-2.
The Buffaloes could get absolutely nothing going in the opening two quarters, picking up only two first downs in the half and netting only 13 yards of offense as Claiborne reacted to everything the Buffs attempted.
But West Greene’s defense kept them in contention, allowing the Bulldogs only a pair of touchdowns as the Buffs were down 12-0 at the halftime horn.
“We just kept our defense on the field too long,” Coach Scotty Verran said. “We had to make a couple of changes this week on our line and there was some confusion early on, but I think we adjusted at halftime and were able to move the ball better in the second half. Claiborne has a veteran club with 12 seniors and a quarterback who has started for three and a half years.”
The Bulldogs scored on the opening possession, crisply moving 63 yards in only 6 plays as senior backs Jimmy Del Ervin and Storm Livesay ate up huge chunks of real estate, and senior quarterback Eli Stone ran the controls.
Stone fired a 14-yard touchdown pass to Del Ervin with 9:27 left in the opening period for the game’s first score, but the Buffs broke through to block the PAT to leave the score at 6-0.
The Buffs picked up a quick first down behind the running of senior back Kenton Cobble, but the drive fizzled out after that and a shanked punt by Blair Shelton after a huge rush by Claiborne left the Bulldogs in business at their 39.
But they couldn’t take advantage, fumbling the ball away on a botched handoff and sophomore Ethan Turner recovered for the home team.
West Greene quarterback Allen Vaughn connected on a first down pass to Turner and things looked promising as the ball was at the 22 of the Bulldogs. But a quarterback sack on third down left the Buffs backed up, and they punted to the end zone.
The Buffs’ defense then bowed its back and held the Bulldogs for no yards on two straight possessions, but the third time was a charm for the visitors. Starting at their 25, Claiborne moved 75 yards in a 12-play drive that Stone engineered like the veteran he is. Most of the yards came on the ground, but Stone did convert a 16-yard pass to James Satkowski that kept the chains moving.
Livesay took an option pitch around end for 12 yards and a first and goal at the 1, and Stone barged across from there with 3:12 left in the half. The try for two failed when Stone’s pass fell incomplete.
Claiborne got the ball back two plays later when Vaughn completed an 8-yard pass, but the ball was fumbled away on the tackle at the Claiborne 39. The Bulldogs drove to the Buff 40 before Ethan Turner intercepted a Stone pass with a diving grab to end the opening half.
The Buffs got the second half kickoff, but immediately got themselves in a horrible fix when a snap from center toward punter Shelton sailed high over his head and Shelton had no alternative but to chase it down back at the 6-yard line.
But the West Greene defense again shined. Stone on a keeper crossed the goal line, but he was hit hard by a pack of Buffs at the stripe and the ball squirted free with West Greene recovering in the end zone for a touchback.
The Buffs couldn’t move it on offense, and Claiborne chalked up another touchdown with a big play as Livesay broke free on a 24-yard touchdown run with 5:09 left in the third. The conversion run by Del Ervin was good to up the lead to 20-0.
But suddenly the stagnant Buff offense found itself. They marched 68 yards in 10 plays to get on the board. Cobble ran hard up the middle and Janson Kesterson found some success with end around runs. Devan Roach added a couple of good totes. The touchdown came on a 10-yard run by Kesterson around the left end, and Blair Shelton was true on the PAT to cut the gap to 20-7 with the entire fourth quarter left to go.
Claiborne went three and out, and here came the Buffs again. This time Vaughn was the workhorse, keeping the ball often himself and churning out good yardage. He also got a 12-yard clutch third down pass to Cobble as West Greene moved to the 20-yard line. But the drive ended when Vaughn threw one to the end zone under heavy pressure and Livesay intercepted.
The Bulldogs salted it away, marching 85 yards to paydirt as Livesay broke another big play, this one covering 63 yards.
West Greene never quit. As the time expired on the clock, the Buffs were knocking on the door again at the 7-yard line after Vaughn and Turner connected on successive passes of 13 and 18 yards and Kesterson picked up 11 more on another reception. But time ran out on the home team.
For the game Claiborne chalked up 309 yards of offense with 258 rushing led by Livesay with 136 yards and two scores. Del Ervin got 74 yards and a touchdown.
West Greene managed 157 yards for the game, with 82 rushing and 75 passing. Cobble got 36 yards on the ground for West Greene.
Next week the Buffs remain home to welcome cross county rival South Greene.