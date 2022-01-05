ERWIN — After a slow start this season, West Greene has found its footing in recent weeks.
Despite falling behind after the third quarter, the Buffaloes responded in the fourth to rally past Unicoi County 62-59 on the road Tuesday night.
Kaeden Williams hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, while Ethan Turner scored three baskets including a triple for the Buffaloes (5-6), winners of four straight.
Turner scored 21 points, Leyton Frye had 17 and Williams had 14 to lead West Greene.
Frye hit double figures before halftime, scoring eight points in the second quarter including his second 3-pointer. Turner scored nine points in the opening frame.
Grant Hensley and Eli Johnson both scored 16 points, while Lucas Slagle had 12 to lead Unicoi County (8-11).
WG 18 15 8 21 — 62
UC 16 14 13 16 — 59
WG (62): Ethan Turner 21, Leyton Frye 17, Kaeden Williams 14, Joshi Haase 8, Drake McIntyre 2.
UC (59): Grant Hensley 16, Eli Johnson 16, Lucas Slagle 12, Bryson Peterson 9, Ty Johnson 2, Stone Parks 2, Caleb Swinehart 2.
GIRLS UNICOI COUNTY 69 WEST GREENE 46
The West Greene girls came up short on the road.
The loss drops the Lady Buffaloes to 7-7 overall, while Unicoi County improves to 6-12.
UP NEXT
West Greene hosts University High on Thursday.