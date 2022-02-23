GRAY — Allen Tolliver didn’t like what he sensed during pregame warmups.
West Greene dug itself in a deep hole quickly to start Tuesday’s District 1-2A consolation game. The Buffaloes recovered but couldn’t finish, placing fourth in the district tournament after Johnson County held on for a 54-48 win at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
”I looked over at the trainer before the game started … I was like man, we’re going to come out flat,” Tolliver said. “I didn’t feel like we were ready to play tonight.”
It took 6:48 for the Buffaloes (13-14) to hit their first field goal, and they found themselves behind 19-4 early in the second quarter. West Greene did pull within 28-19 at the half and even got within 33-30 late in the third quarter, when Leyton Frye stole the ball and converted the transition layup.
But as many answers as West Greene had, Preston Greer seemingly had more. Greer hit four 3-pointers in the second half and led the Longhorns (12-17) with 22 points. His second triple put Johnson County ahead 36-30 going to the final period.
Frye, who fired in a game-high 31 points. hit a step-back 3-pointer with 5:12 remaining, closing the gap to 40-39. But Greer answered with his third triple to make it a four-point game again. Frye and Ethan Turner both scored to keep the Buffaloes within two points, before Greer hit from deep again, giving Johnson County a 50-45 lead with 1:40 left.
Frye drove to the basket to make it 50-48 with 45 seconds on the clock, but the Buffaloes couldn’t score again. And the ever-present Greer turned a backcourt steal into a layup for the final score.
Turner joined Frye in double figures with 12 points, but Joshi Haase was the only other Buffalo to score, finishing with five points.
“We kind of switched up defenses a little bit, got a few tips and a few layups,” Tolliver said. “I didn’t feel like we got the ball to (Frye) very well tonight. Half of that is because we were stagnant, standing, and I guess that comes back to me.”
Zack Parsons scored 18 for the Longhorns.
UP NEXT
West Greene travels to District 2-2A champion Gatlinburg-Pittman for a Region 1-2A quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Saturday.
WG 4 15 11 18 — 48
JC 17 11 8 18 — 54
WG (48): Leyton Frye 31, Ethan Turner 12, Joshi Haase 5.
JC (54): Preston Greer 22, Zack Parsons 18, Connor Simcox 8, Skylar Lawson 3, Dalton Robinson 3.
3-pointers: Preston Greer 4, Leyton Frye, Skylar Lawson, Dalton Robinson.