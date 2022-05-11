MOSHEIM — West Greene and South Greene played for the fourth time this year Tuesday night in an elimination game in the District 1-2A Baseball Tournament at Hal “Buddy” Pruitt Field, and every game has been a nailbiter with plenty of strange happenings.
Tuesday’s game might have been the strangest of the bunch.
The Buffaloes broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, then held off the Rebels in the seventh to take a 5-3 victory and move on in tourney play while ending South Greene’s season.
Along the way there were players upset with umpires, umpires upset with fans, and players called out on the bases and then were ruled safe after some discussion.
The win means Coach Adrian Sauceman’s crew will be back on their home field today at 4:30 to take on Johnson County in another elimination game. The winner of that one will turn right back around and play Chuckey-Doak for the tournament championship. The Black Knights knocked Johnson County out of the winner’s bracket with a 12-1 victory in the earlier game here Tuesday.
There were plenty of key moments in the game that sent two old county rivals after each other, but no effort was bigger than the pitching performance of West Greene’s Keith Valentine.
Valentine threw 120 pitches in the game before finally being pulled with one out in the seventh inning with his team clinging to a 5-3 lead but the tying runs on second and third for the Rebels.
“I think that might have been Keith’s best effort tonight, but he’s had several games this year where we’ve left him out there for over 100 pitches,” Coach Sauceman said. “But that will be one he can remember, beating South Greene in an elimination game and keeping us alive in the tournament.”
Odd things just seem to happen when the Rebs and Buffs get together on the baseball field.
“We’ve played them four times and every game has been like this,” the coach added. “The one time they beat us we had them down 6-3 and they came back. But I thought both teams played hard.”
Valentine and South Greene’s Dustin Crum were both sharp on the mound early. West Greene got a 1-0 lead in the third on back to back hits from Maddox Garber and Austin Wampler, with Garber scoring on a South Greene error when a pickoff attempt at first base was bobbled and the ball rolled to the fence.
Crum was pulled in the fourth with two outs and the bases full of Buffaloes, but Hayden Hartman came on to pitch and got an infield pop to end the threat.
The Buffs did improve their lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth. Judson Higgins and Cameron Wilhoit both walked and Higgins after reaching third would score on a wild pitch.
South Greene got the goose egg off the board in the top of the sixth. Nate Lisenby started it by being hit by a pitch and Dustin Crum smacked a double to deep center. Lisenby scored on a wild pitch, and Crum later came across on a two-out base hit up the middle by Gavin Boyle.
That set the stage for the three-run rally in the home half of the sixth by the Buffaloes. Jaden Gregg started it by walking. Hartman managed to get two strikeouts, but Gregg would race home on a passed ball that rolled to the backstop. Wampler then reached on an infield error by the Rebels and later scored on a base hit by Higgins. Higgins would also score before the Rebs could get the third out registered.
Valentine started the seventh by hitting Seth Franklin, then he walked Cody Rambo. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch, and a single up the middle by Alec Jones got Franklin home. Lisenby was out on a long fly to left, and Valentine reached his limit of 120 pitches with Crum at bat and a 2-2 count.
Sauceman went for relief and found it perfectly in Austin Wampler, who coaxed Crum into an infield popup and got Tucker Brown on a deep fly to dead center by Tucker Brown, leaving the tying runs on the basepaths.
West Greene got only five hits, singles by Higgins, Justin Tweed, Gregg, Garber and Wampler. The Rebs managed six hits: a double by Crum and singles by Jones, Lisenby, Boyle, T.J. Buckner and Franklin.
SOUTH GREENE 000 002 1 — 3 6 3
WEST GREENE 001 013 x — 5 5 1
WP: Valentine. Save: Wampler. LP: Crum. 2b Hits: SG—Crum.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 12
JOHNSON COUNTY 1
The first game Tuesday was a winner’s bracket affair with regular season champ and top seed Chuckey-Doak breaking open a 3-1 game with a five-run rally in the fifth, then ending it in the sixth by scoring four more times.
Austin McBurnett went 4 1/3 innings on the mound and got the victory, striking out nine during his stint. Jaylen Willett came on to finish the game on the hill for the Knights.
Chuckey-Doak plated a run in the first and two in the fourth to go up 3-0. The Longhorns got their lone run in the top of the fifth before the Knights began to pull away in the bottom of that frame.
Cadin Tullock had two doubles and a single in three trips and scored three times for the winners. Cole Lamons also had three safe blows. Datyn Bowman collected two hits. Wade Fletcher finished the game with a two-run homer over the left field fence that boosted the lead to 12-1 in the sixth.
Peyton Pavusek had two hits to lead the Longhorns.
JOHNSON COUNTY 000 010 — 1 5 3
CHUCKEY-DOAK 100 254 — 12 13 1
WP: McBurnett. LP: Reece. 2b Hits: CD—Tullock 2. HR: CD—Fletcher.