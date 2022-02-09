MOSHEIM — Kaeden Williams stole the spotlight on West Greene’s senior night.
Williams shot 6-of-7 from the floor in the second half, helping the Buffaloes roll past Washburn 86-60 at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium Tuesday.
With eight field goals including four 3-pointers, Williams led West Greene (12-11) with 20 points. Joshi Haase scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half.
Drake McIntyre scored seven points, with Ashton Williams adding six. Keith Valentine and Ethan Turner each had five, Leyton Frye and Aaron Waddell both scored four, Daniel Cicero two and Mason McCamey one. McIntyre, Ashton Williams and Valentine all hit from 3-point range.
West Greene led the Pirates (6-16) by 10 points after each of the first two quarters, eventually expanding their 29-19 halftime lead to 56-28 after three quarters.
In the girls game, West Greene (13-13) prevailed in a 39-38 thriller.
The Lady Buffs trailed 19-13 at the half, and Washburn (14-10) held a five-point lead going into the final quarter before West Greene rallied.
UP NEXT
West Greene travels to University High on Thursday.