West Greene coach Scotty Verran likes to talk to his football team about playing as a unit. When one side of the ball falters, the other side picks them up.
Wow, did they ever do that Friday night in a 27-0 win over county rival North Greene at Jim Sauceman Field.
Despite netting only 14 total yards of offense in the first half, the Buffs found themselves ahead 17-0, thanks to four untimely first half turnovers by the Huskies. The offense found itself enough in the second half to tack on ten more points to post the win and improve the Buffs’ season record to 4-1.
“Our defense stood tall tonight,” Coach Verran said amidst the on-field celebration. “Our offense sputtered tonight, but the defense played very well. That was a team effort. If you play as a unit, you pick up your teammates, and I think we did that tonight.”
The Huskies also played solid on defense, especially over the first two quarters. But it’s hard to overcome four turnovers in a half, and the Buffs took advantage, scoring off three of those errors.
“We just couldn’t get going in the first half,” Verran added. “North Greene did a good job up front. They got under our pads and pushed us good. Thankfully they made some turnovers and we got some points off them. Plus you can’t say enough about Blair Shelton (West Greene’s senior kicker). He is a true weapon. He got us a couple of field goals when our offense couldn’t score touchdowns, and he flipped the field on them a number of times with his punts.”
The two old county foes got after each other good in the first quarter with neither team able to mount any type of drive. But the Buffs got a gift when Braylon Rader picked off a Tanner Sexton pass at the NG 15 and returned it inside the 10-yd. line. Three plays later, senior Keith Valentine went around end and scored from 5-yds. out, Shelton booted the PAT, and the home team was on the scoreboard with 6:30 left in the period.
North Greene turned to freshman Yeshua Vaught as their workhorse in the first half and he responded by churning out a 17-yd. run, but the drive fizzled quickly after that. The Huskies returned the favor by quickly dousing any hopes of a WG first down, and the Huskies took over again at their 25.
Early in the second period, another Sexton aerial was tipped, and Janson Kesterson of West Greene came away with it at the 28. A face mask penalty against the Huskies on the tackle moved it to the 14.
The offense again stumbled at that point, but Shelton came in to nail a 25-yd. field goal with 9:01 left in the second to up the lead to 10-0, despite the fact that the Buffs had not yet picked up a first down in the contest.
The ensuing North Greene possession also ended in disaster when a fumble was recovered by the Buffs at midfield. But the Huskies’ defense continued to prove themselves, stopping the Buffs and forcing a punt that Shelton perfectly placed inside the 10 and it rolled dead at the 1-yd. line. Shelton averaged 41.3 yds. on four punts in the game.
A personal foul penalty on West Greene moved the ball out of the shadows of the goal post, but it didn’t help as another lost fumble was recovered by Ethan Turner, who also helped cause the bobble by charging past the North Greene line and aggravating the offensive play.
Taking over at the NG 14, the Buffs got into the end zone just before the half when back-up quarterback Dawson Daniels scored on a keeper around end from 4-yds. out. Shelton hit the point after for the 17-0 halftime lead.
North Greene outgained the Buffs 57-14 in yards in the first half.
The Huskies got the second half kickoff and ran three plays and punted. West Greene got a meager drive going, thanks to a 13-yd. run on a reverse by Valentine and an 8-yd. keeper by Daniels. When the drive stalled, Shelton came in and split the uprights with a 30-yd. field goal and a 20-0 Buff advantage.
Senior Zach Atnip took over as North Greene’s workhorse in the second half and his 26-yd. run put the Huskies near the WG 30. The Huskies marched on down to the 12, but West Greene’s defense bowed its back at that spot and halted the scoring effort as North Greene came up short on a 4th down and 2 attempt.
There was really only one big offensive play by either team in the game, and West Greene hit it. Quarterback Jaden Gregg uncorked a long pass to junior Braylon Gregg, who took it away from a defender near the 40 and outran everybody the rest of the way for an 86-yd. scoring play. Shelton’s PAT made it 27-0, and neither team threatened again.
Offense was scarce. West Greene finished with 144 total yards and 86 of them came on the one big play. Rushing netted only 41 total yards, with Valentine’s 20 leading the effort.
North Greene managed 128 total yards, all on the ground. Zach Atnip got 71 yds. in the second half, and Vaught finished with 54 yds., most of that coming in the first half. Top rusher Tyler Sanches was held to only 13 yds. for the night.
The Huskies fall to 2-4 on the year and return home next Friday for a key regional game against the Cosby Eagles.
West Greene heads up the Carter County mountains next week to visit Roan Mountain and the Cloudland Highlanders.