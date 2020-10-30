Behind two touchdown runs from Jimmy Del Ervin, the Claiborne Bulldogs ran past the North Greene Huskies 37-0 on Friday night.
Breezy Savage was crowned North Greene’s homecoming queen. She is the daughter of Jason and Amanda Savage.
Savage is the member of the Lady Huskies volleyball, basketball and softball teams as well as a member of the FCA, TSA, Move-to-Improve, Greene County Youth Leadership and Greene County Youth Council.
Savage helps with activities at Baileyton Baptist Church and volunteers at the Northern Greene County Mission.
Savage was escorted by Grayson Collins, son of Christy and J. J. Collins. Morgan Light, last year’s queen, crowned Savage.
Ervin scored Claiborne’s first two TDs on runs of 4 and 69 yards as the Bulldogs built a 30-0 lead in the first quarter.
Storm Livesay scored on a 2-yard run, Eli Stone had a 1-yard TD run and Will Fugate had a safety for Claiborne in the first quarter.
Challen Massengill returned a free kick for a TD at the 11:48 mark of the second quarter for Claiborne’s final score.