Chris Stallings had known about the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic since the 1990s, and he and his Bullitt East girls out of Mount Washington, Kentucky, took full advantage of their first invite.
Facing a Greeneville team making its first Ladies Classic championship appearance, the Lady Chargers took control in the second quarter, winning the tournament title 64-52 at Hal Henard Gymnasium on Friday night.
“I was really thankful, and the girls were thankful to get invited,” Stallings said. “To come here and be able to win it our first year, with all the great players that have played here in the past, to be listed as a champion, it means a lot to our kids and program.”
Bullitt East (15-1) switched to a zone defense after the first quarter, and it didn’t take long to pay off. The Lady Chargers opened the second quarter with eight straight points and allowed only five in the frame, turning an early 21-14 deficit into a 32-26 halftime lead.
The 6-foot-6 Gracie Merkle had her way in the paint most of the night. She shot 13-of-18 and led the Lady Chargers with her game-high 27 points, and 11 rebounds gave her a double-double.
Merkle put back two misses to start the third quarter, part of a 10-0 Bullitt East run which put the Lady Chargers ahead 40-26. She began the fourth quarter with an and-one, and her final basket gave East its largest lead, 59-41, with 3:08 remaining.
Emma Egan, a LaSalle signee and the Ladies Classic Most Valuable Player, scored 12 points, and Lilly Reid had 11 including East’s only 3-pointer.
“Emma does it on both ends, both she and (Merkle) do really,” Stallings said. “Like I told the LaSalle coaches and everyone who recruited her, it didn’t matter where she went. She was going to make whatever program better just because of the kid she is off the floor and on.”
The Lady Chargers never trailed after her game-tying runner in the second quarter. Anna Rodgers then hit two straight layups for a 28-24 lead.
HISTORIC RUN ENDS
Greeneville (14-2) found some early success and actually led most of the opening quarter. Lindy Carter’s 3-pointer began an 11-2 Lady Devil run, and Tambryn Ellenburg’s first of two triples made it 16-11. After a putback by Anna Shaw, Lauren Bailey drew a foul with time running out, and her free throws gave Greeneville its seven-point lead after one quarter.
“We were just able to run and push it, able to trap them a little … the traps got a little softer, and (Bullitt East) figured it out. They knew they could throw over us,” Lady Devils coach Annette Watts said. “We just had no answer (for Merkle). We tried everything we knew.”
Delana DeBusk, the Ladies Classic Defensive MVP, led the Lady Devils with 11 points, while Bailey had nine. DeBusk hit two late baskets before Ellenburg’s second triple ended a 9-0 run, closing the gap to 59-50 with 50 seconds left.
“Delana runs our show and does a fabulous job,” Watts said. “Lindy has been such a difference maker for us this week in the tournament, so I was really proud of that.”
Shaw led Greeneville with her eight rebounds and five assists.
UP NEXT
The Lady Devils host another traditional powerhouse on Tuesday as Bearden visits Hal Henard Gymnasium.
G 21 5 7 19 — 52
BE 14 18 12 20 — 64
G (52): Delana DeBusk 11, Lauren Bailey 9, Tambryn Ellenburg 8, Anna Shaw 8, Lindy Carter 7, Chloe Marsh 7, Kyla Jobe 2.
BE (64): Gracie Merkle 27, Emma Egan 12, Lilly Reid 11, Anna Rodgers 8, Logan Ortega 4, Jada Hughes 2.
3-pointers: Tambryn Ellenburg 2, Lindy Carter, Delana DeBusk, Lilly Reid.