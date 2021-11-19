The Elizabethton Cyclones aren’t a better football team than the Greeneville Greene Devils.
But in a 13-7 Class 4A quarterfinal win over Greeneville Friday night, the Cyclones simply executed their game plan better.
On Sept. 3, Greeneville went up to Elizabethton and blew the Cyclones out of their own stadium 42-12.
In the weeks that followed leading up to the teams’ inevitable rematch in the Class 4A state quarterfinals, Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten spent a great deal of time thinking about how the Cyclones might be able to pull the upset on Greeneville’s home turf.
During those weeks, Witten saw what we all saw. A Greeneville offense that seemingly had no limits.
As if Greeneville’s 42 points against the two-time defending state champion Cyclones hadn’t been scary enough, the Greene Devils had also put up 78 points here, 88 points there, 66 points here, 63 points there, 55 points here.
En route to a 12-0 record going into last night, Greeneville had scored 658 points – the most in the state – and had done it nearly every way imaginable on offense, defense and special teams. And that was with its starters rarely playing more than two quarters.
So Witten ultimately threw his hands up and decided Elizabethton couldn’t come into Burley Stadium looking to trade punches with the Greene Devils.
If the Cyclones were to continue on their path to a third straight state title, they would have to jab Greeneville into submission. Avoid the Greene Devils’ haymakers. Milk the clock. Make it a four-quarter game.
And that’s just what the Cyclones did. To near perfection.
“What happens when you get to a game like this is everybody counts you out,” Witten said. “Everybody tells you how the other team is really good and you can’t do this and you can’t do that. But this is why you play the game.
“Our kids prepared for tonight. They worked their tails off. People talk about how hard Greeneville works, but we work just as hard as they do.”
The Cyclones did it on the strong, durable legs of senior quarterback Bryson Rollins, who frustrated Greeneville with short runs that were just enough to keep the Greene Devils’ defense on the field more than their big-play offense.
Rollins finished with 200 yards on 38 carries, or a little over 5 yards each time he took off.
“We couldn’t get our defense off the field when we needed to, couldn’t get off the field on third down,” Spradlen said. “(Rollins) kept converting plays. We had opportunities to stop him, but we missed a few tackles.
“He’s a hard runner and maybe the most patient runner we’ve seen all year. He doesn’t have the greatest speed, but he makes good cutbacks, does the little things that make a difference and he was certainly the difference tonight.”
When the final horn had sounded, the Cyclones celebrated at midfield and Witten called the win the greatest in Elizabethton history.
No doubt, the loss is one of the toughest in Greeneville history.
“You have such a great season,” Spradlen said. “I didn’t expect at all that we would score just seven points tonight. … This one hurts.”
Elizabethton a better football team than Greeneville? No. Line ’em up again next week and safe money would be on the Greene Devils.
Last night, though, the Cyclones had a great plan to survive, advance. And they executed. Simple as that.