Intercepted the convoy carrying the South Greene volleyball team back from its state championship run at East Vann Road and Asheville Highway last night.
Jumped on the tail end, turned on the flashers, got on the gas and rolled all the way to Rebel Hill.
Man, what a ride. Can only imagine what it was like to be a Lady Rebel aboard the tour bus led by a platoon of Greene County Sheriff's Department cruisers, blue lights bouncing off the trees.
When the caravan crossed the Nolichucky River and made a left into the high school, Queen’s “We Are The Champions” blared from speakers atop a mobile entertainment SUV and there was a guy on a bullhorn welcoming the Lady Rebels home.
Once the bus came to a stop and the door swung open, the Lady Rebels poured out and sprinted to the football stadium where they arrived just in time to take the field at halftime with their trophy in tow.
These girls had done good. Real, real good. And the South Greene faithful enveloped them with a roaring round of approval.
“I just think this is the best thing in the world,” said Lady Rebel senior Addison Williams, needing both arms and two hands to hold the trophy. “We’ve never won a volleyball state championship, so it’s just making history. I can always say I was a part of this, and so can everyone else. It’s just an amazing feeling.”
South Greene coach Stephen Gregg, never one to grab the spotlight, hung back and let the girls shine.
Truth is, though, without Gregg, this likely wouldn’t have happened.
Sure, this South Greene squad is loaded with ladies who might make the Greek Amazons blush. They’re tall, athletic and powerful.
But they need a leader. And Gregg is among the best.
Gregg has led the volleyball team to the state tournament all 12 years he’s coached. The Lady Rebels have finished no worse than fourth with four runner-up trophies and now the program’s first title.
As most of you know, Gregg is also a pretty decent basketball coach. He’s taken those Lady Rebels, which are some in the same, to four state tournaments and brought back two gold balls.
How does he do it? Like all the good ones do, of course. He’s a master motivator.
There are plenty of teams across the state with athletic ability. But few have a coach who can match Gregg’s even-keel approach.
“I told the hotel manager today – we’re really great friends; she’s kind of our home away from home there in Murfreesboro – and I told her that I feel like I have a psychology degree,” Gregg said with a chuckle. “It’s hard for a guy to coach girls. I’ve done it for 23 years and they’re as different as night and day.
“In my coaching style, I don’t get too high, I don’t get too low. If you’re over the top, these girls will tune you out and you won’t get your point across. If I’m kind of mellow and don’t let things eat at me, I think when I need to get everybody’s attention, I can get everybody’s attention.”
Gregg certainly pushed the right buttons this week. South Greene won three elimination matches on Thursday, including one in which they trailed two sets to none, just to get to Friday’s championship.
And in the title bout against two-time defending state champion Summertown, the Lady Rebels trailed two sets to one before winning the fourth and fifth.
“I kept telling the girls, ‘We’ve experienced this in basketball. It’s just such a joy you can’t put it into words,’” Gregg was saying after Friday’s match. “I told them as hard as they’ve worked, they deserved the state championship, especially after (Thursday’s) three-match marathon. I told them, ‘You deserve the police escort back to town. You deserve the state championship rings.’ … They’ve just worked so hard. I’m so proud of them.”
No doubt, the feeling is mutual.