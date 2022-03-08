Went to a Greeneville Greene Devils basketball game last night and a Globetrotters show broke out.
From the opening tip to the final horn of Greeneville’s 82-46 win in a Class 3A sectional at Hal Henard Gym on Monday, Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Reid Satterfield – playing the final home games of their careers – toyed with Knox Halls as if this was nothing more than an exhibition game.
To the delirious delight of a packed house, Kobi and Reid gave us jaw-dropping step-back 3-pointers, 3s with hands in their faces, 3s closer to midcourt than the arc, and slick dribble drives.
And those were just the appetizers.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Kobi and Reid got real saucy and sent us home with a couple mind-boggling alley-oop dunks.
On an inbounds play from the left side of the court with 5:30 to play, Reid lobbed the ball across the lane for Kobi, who elevated and flushed it with two fists to make it 81-35.
And then get this: With the Devils in transition following a Halls miss with 4:47 to play, Kobi passed the ball from the left side of the court to Reid on the right side, and Reid used an overhead bounce pass to lob the ball over the rim for Kobi, who soared past two defenders for a one-handed jam and an 83-35 lead.
It was stuff straight off an AND1 mixtape, and the crowd was beyond turnt.
“This was our last time playing in this building. We had to make it special, and that was special,” Kobi said. “We went out with a bang.”
The dunks were so fluid and effortless, Kobi and Reid must have worked on them for days, weeks or months, right?
Nah. Just a little something they threw together on the fly.
“We didn’t practice that,” Reid said. “But we’ve probably played together since third or fourth grade. We have that chemistry going for us. We just know what the other one is going to do before the other one does it.”
The bounce dunk checked in at No. 4 on ESPN’s Top 10 plays, and it’s not the first time Kobi and Reid have left us in awe.
In a region tournament win over Elizabethton a week ago, Reid dribbled down the right side of the court on a fastbreak and lobbed the ball up from his hip over a defender for Kobi, who flew in from the left side and rocked the rim with two hands.
Video of that dunk has gotten hundreds of thousands of views and likes on the Internet.
“You watch them play and you see them feed off each other,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey. “They look for each other on the court. They enjoy playing together. And they enjoy seeing each other succeed.”
After Monday’s second slam in the fourth quarter, Woolsey called time out to get his dynamic duo out of the game. He sent Kobi and Reid out toward center court where they were enveloped by a standing ovation. And as Kobi and Reid made their way to the bench, Woolsey embraced both as if they were his sons.
“They’re so special to coach,” Woolsey said. “I feel unbelievably blessed to have the opportunity to coach kids like that.”
Kobi finished with a game-high 26 points, giving him 2,050 for his career. Reid tallied 17, giving him 2,064.
They’re the only two players in the history of Greeneville hoops to reach 2,000, and they’re not done yet.
The farewell party now shifts to Murfreesboro where Kobi and Reid will try to lead the Devils to their second boys basketball state championship in school history after leading them to their first a year ago.
“This is the most fun I’ve had playing basketball, playing with the guys I grew up with,” Kobi said. “We’re trying to end this year with another gold ball.”
Four years ago almost to the day, a column appeared in this space about former players projecting Satterfield would be the best to ever play in a Greeneville uniform. At that time, the then freshman came off the bench and nearly brought the Devils back from the dead to knock off Fulton in a sectional at Hal Henard.
Turns out, the predictors were half right. The Devils have never had a better 1-2 punch than Kobi and Reid.