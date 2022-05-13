Pulled up Twitter Friday morning and saw former Diamond Devil Dalton McLain was named tournament MVP after helping Walters State to another JUCO region championship.
In the Senators’ four games in Chattanooga, Dalton batted .571 (8-for-14) with a double, four RBI, four stolen bases and two runs scored while being a defensive difference maker in center field.
To fully appreciate Dalton’s stellar week, you need to understand what it took for him to get to this point.
It’s August of 2020. My son, Adrian, who’s playing baseball at Greeneville High, and I head over to Burley Stadium to do some long toss and field ground balls.
We get inside the gate to find someone’s already beat us there. It’s Dalton.
We chat for a few and then the two baseball players break off and go about their business. While Adrian stretches out his arm on one side of the field, Dalton busts his butt doing speed and agility work on the other.
As the temperature climbs, the heat rising off the artificial turf is stifling. The summer swelter is in full swing. Sweat’s pouring. Crumb rubber from the turf has worked its way into shoes, making an already uncomfortable day more miserable.
Doesn’t seem to faze Dalton, though. He was a two-time football state champion and a baseball state champion at Greeneville where he learned to love the grind, learned to trust the process. He knows the great ones work when no one is watching. He knows hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.
And even though he redshirted that spring and had yet to play a meaningful pitch at Walters State, Dalton displays faith that his time’s coming.
“My first year at Walters State was overwhelming and humbling,” Dalton was telling me on the phone yesterday. “You’re one of the best players in high school and you get to college and you’re just back to the bottom again. You’ve got to work your way up and do everything you can to earn a spot.
“That helped me grow even more as a player, though. I love baseball, obviously. I’ve seen a lot of players like me come to Walters State and go on to play elsewhere, so I just looked at those guys and thought, ‘Maybe I can do the same thing?’ And I’ve just kept working.”
Dalton went into Walters State’s 2021 season thinking he was going to be the Senators’ every day center fielder. Turns out, due to COVID-19 wiping out most of the 2020 spring season and players being granted another year of eligibility, the team’s starting center fielder from the spring returned.
“I was like, ‘Oh, great. I gotta try to beat out this guy again,’ which I didn’t,” Dalton said.
But Dalton didn’t sulk. He worked even harder and contributed when he could to Walters State’s run to the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado. In 32 games, he batted .225 (9-for-40) with a double, a triple, a home run, 11 RBI and two stolen bases.
After the season, the starting center fielder finally moved on. Still, Dalton took nothing for granted. College baseball, especially JUCO baseball where roster additions are often made between the fall and spring, is a dog-eat-dog world. Playing time is rarely guaranteed. So, again, Dalton toiled all summer, fall and winter to get his body in the best shape possible and hone his game for the 2022 season.
It’s a good thing he did because a couple outfielders transferred on to the Morristown campus over the winter.
“Coach told me up front, ‘If you don’t perform, I’ve got guys I’m bringing in who might play over you,’” Dalton said. “If you don’t perform at the college level, you’re not going to play. Anybody can be replaced. … I had to fight for a spot again in the spring, but I got it this time.”
Finally patrolling center field every day for the Senators, Dalton is flourishing. In 57 games this season, he’s batting .346 (46-for-133) with five doubles, four homers, 31 RBI and 14 stolen bases without being caught.
“Baseball is just a mental game,” Dalton said. “Every year I’ve been at Walters State, we’ve had 5-10 guys quit. It’s tough. Some people just can’t handle it. But I’ve stuck with it and I’m glad I did.”
Walters State, ranked No. 1 in the country with a 55-5 record, will host No. 16 Georgia Highlands in a best-of-three Appalachian District Series starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The winner advances to the JUCO World Series in Colorado.
No matter what, there’s plenty more baseball in Dalton’s future. He’s committed to play his junior and senior seasons at Carson-Newman University.
“When I get to Carson-Newman, the fight (for playing time) is going to start all over,” Dalton said. “But I love it. I love the competition. That’s what drives me.”
So if you go by Burley Stadium in the dog days this summer and see a guy running around like his head’s on fire, don’t be alarmed.
There’s a good chance it’ll just be Dalton trying to win a job.