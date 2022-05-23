Some e-mails just stick with you.
Following a lopsided Greeneville girls soccer win in a state sectional at Fox Field back in October, a volunteer from the opposing school fired off a doozy that’s still in my inbox.
The 816-word rant accuses Greeneville fans – its student section in particular – of poor sportsmanship and psychological abuse toward opposing players, and calls out school leadership for condoning it. The e-mail is filled with things like … “Greeneville has the most classless fanbase in the state” … “Beyond the cowbells, megaphones and horns which have no place in soccer, it was a continuous barrage of demeaning, derogatory and lude voices” … “It’s clear that helping to develop outstanding people and future contributors to society isn’t a priority in the Greeneville community.”
Wow. Those are some heavy allegations, although quite vague. So I replied to the volunteer and asked for specific examples of the alleged vitriol spewed by Greene Devil fans.
Thing is, the volunteer couldn’t give specifics, which threw up a red card.
But instead of totally blowing off the e-mail, I’ve held on to it as a reminder to take in a match to see for myself if there are indeed hooligans in Greeneville’s soccer stands.
Positioned behind and beside Greeneville’s student section as inconspicuously as I could be during the Greeneville boys’ 6-1 win over Knox Halls in Saturday’s sectional at Fox Field, what I overheard directed at the Red Devils was … well, pretty tame.
“Get a haircut.”
“Do you know how to tie your shoes? It’s easy. I can teach you.”
“Is the field big enough?” in reference to Halls asking that Saturday’s match be played on a regulation pitch wider than the Greene Devils’ home turf at Burley Stadium.
And with Greeneville leading 3-1 in the second half, “T-minus 22:43. Your season ends in 22 minutes.”
Honestly, that’s as harsh as the heckling got. Certainly nothing to spill your CapriSun or toss your orange wedges over.
Heck, I’ve heard worse at church league softball games.
That said, considering the volunteer’s lack of specifics in the e-mail and the mild behavior of Greene Devil fans on Saturday, I’m thinking the e-mail can be mostly chalked up to being butthurt. After all, a lopsided loss with a state tournament berth on the line can be tough to swallow.
Look. Here’s the deal, really. Greeneville’s athletic program is among the strongest in the state and the Greene Devil soccer teams are huge parts of that. The boys will make their 11th straight state tournament appearance this week, including state championship wins in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The girls have made seven straight state tournament appearances, winning state championships in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020.
That kind of success tends to bring out the haters. But make no mistake, the soccer teams at Greeneville are first class operations run by Jerry Graham, who can be listed among the classiest coaches in these parts.
And evidence of hooliganism running rampant in the student section just isn’t there.
“It’s just all about Title Town. It’s a tradition year after year,” John Carter, one of Greeneville’s more vocal students on Saturday, said about supporting the Greene Devils. “Greeneville sports are amazing. I just love to come and watch my friends play out here. There’s nothing better I could be doing than this.”
Said Greeneville sophomore defender Connor Stayton, who notched the Greene Devils’ third goal against Halls, “The feeling from the home crowd when everyone jumps up and is cheering after a goal or something is just super exciting. It gives me chills almost. It’s just a great experience.”
Every school, every team should be so lucky.