Brooklyn Anderson gave birth to a beautiful baby girl with an equally beautiful name – Kailani Rose – on Nov. 16.
On Monday night, a mere three months later, Anderson led the North Greene Lady Huskies to their fifth straight district tournament championship while being named tourney MVP.
To fully appreciate that feat, consider this: Anderson plays in the paint where nearly every basket is contested, often by multiple defenders. In a 45-37 win over Cloudland, the two-time all-state player bumped and banged her way to 15 points and 13 rebounds while fouling out Cloudland’s two best post players.
It all adds up to Anderson being one tough Mama.
“She’s been through a lot. I’m just so proud of her for not throwing in the towel,” said North Greene coach James Buchanan. “A lot of people were saying, ‘Well, she’ll never be back.’ I find it quite humorous, really, when everybody else thinks they know everything and it comes back and bites them in the rear end. They don’t know near as much as they think they do.
“I don’t think they know her character. They don’t know her work ethic. They don’t know her mindset. She’s a very determined young lady. … I’m not surprised in the least that she’s the tournament MVP. She’s that kind of kid, that kind of player.”
Following North Greene’s run to the Class A state tournament semifinals last March, Anderson learned she was pregnant.
“It was nerve-wracking,” she said. “In my mind, I was thinking, ‘This offseason, I’m going to work on my outside game and get ready for college coaches to come watch me play my senior year.’ But it didn’t work out like that.”
During her pregnancy, Anderson was able to shoot some baskets at home and she would also shoot a little in the gym at North Greene. But mostly she walked “to try to just keep myself going.”
After Kailani was born, Anderson began preparing for a return to the team. She hit the gym. Walking turned to running. And she got up more shots.
“Of course, there were days I just didn’t feel like going out there,” she said. “Coming back, I’m not going to lie, it was rough. I was just so out of shape. I was rusty. You could tell I hadn’t been on the floor. But over time, things improved. I started getting back into the groove.”
Anderson is the first player Buchanan has coached who has been pregnant, so he hasn’t had a blueprint from which to work.
“We’ve had injuries where we’ve been waiting to get a player back, so it has basically been like that,” Buchanan said. “We didn’t have her for the summer, didn’t have her for the first semester. We were looking at a return date. Things lined up, she got cleared to play and it’s been just like a player coming off an injury as far as that goes.”
Anderson missed North Greene’s first 15 games of the season. In her first game back with the Lady Huskies – a 55-49 loss to South Laurel out of Kentucky in the Ladies Classic at Hal Henard Gym on Dec. 28 – she went scoreless off the bench, missing all four shots she took.
“We had her for about a week before her actual release date to play, just trying to get her legs under her with some conditioning,” Buchanan said. “Once she was cleared to play, we were right in the middle of the season so we had to bring her back slowly and use games to do that. Some people say, ‘Maybe that cost you some games.’ Well, it might have. But now we’ve won the district championship so it looks like it worked out for us.”
North Greene is 21-12 and will host Jellico in a Region 1-A tournament quarterfinal on Friday night.
Without Anderson, North Greene started the season 8-7. The Lady Huskies lost all three of their games with Anderson in the Ladies Classic, but they’ve gone 13-2 since as her playing time and production off the bench have increased.
“Is Brooklyn one of our best five players? Well, obviously, she won the district most valuable player award,” Buchanan said. “But the other girls have been there and they’ve done so much as far as attending our camps during the summer, all of our practices and they played a whole semester without her. So I wasn’t willing to go in and tell any one of them ‘You’re out of the starting lineup’ when they’ve worked so hard.
“But we get Brooklyn in the game early. All these kids know how important she is. They know what their role is, what her role is. For us to be ultimately successful, they know it’s going to take a great effort from her. I’m just proud of the team and how they’ve been supportive. I know there could be a lot of jealousy, a lot of strife, a lot of envy – things that tear teams apart. But this team has been encouraging. It’s no wonder we ended up winning the district championship.”
Being a mother at any age is a demanding job. But being a teen mom trying to provide for a child, trying to go to school and trying to play a sport at a high level can be overwhelming.
“I’ve had support from coach Buchanan, the North Greene community and teachers – everybody has helped me,” Anderson said. “I’m really blessed to have my teammates, too. They’re basically aunts to my daughter. Everybody, basically, is family.”
So North Greene marches on toward another state tournament appearance, and there are Lady Huskies – Anderson among them – who are thinking of playing beyond that.
“She’s got enough support from the players she’s played with, our coaching staff and her family to where we hope she doesn’t stop this basketball journey just yet,” Buchanan said. “She’s capable of playing at the next level.
“We want to find a good fit for her. She’s mentioned before that she might be the first person from her family to go to college, so that would make us all proud. We hope basketball plays a part in that. There are a lot of schools who could benefit from having her. She’s an excellent player.”
No matter how Anderson’s basketball story ends, she now has something bigger: A beautiful baby girl with an equally beautiful name – Kailani Rose.
“Honestly, she’s the most amazing thing in the world,” Anderson said. “It’s a love so strong that you’ll never have with anybody else. It just pushes you to do better and be better.”