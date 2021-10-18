The guy on the other end of the phone is mystified. He picked up Saturday morning’s Sports section and saw this football score: Greeneville 88, Sullivan East 0.
How in the name of Art Rooney, he’s wondering, could Greeneville’s coach show such disregard for sportsmanship?
“Maybe a reporter could ask the coach how he could allow that to happen,” said the well-intentioned caller with a Mr. Rogers voice. “It just seems like an outrageous score to do to another school. … I don’t even understand how a coach could allow a team to do that.”
Here’s the truth, caller: Greeneville took it easy on the Patriots on Friday night. Had the Greene Devils shown no mercy, we would have had to spend a little more ink on a triple-digit score.
Don’t think Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen called off the dogs? Well, consider this:
- The Greene Devils gave the ball nine times to Keelen Lester, a guy so far down on a stacked depth chart at running back that he hadn’t touched the ball all season. Lester, a senior playing on senior night, took advantage, gaining 107 yards and scoring two touchdowns. After the game, Lester wasn’t boastful. He was just a kid truly grateful for the opportunities he got. Knowing he’ll probably not get another chance like Friday night, it meant a great deal to him.
- Despite being a senior on senior night, Greeneville’s star running back Mason Gudger only got to carry the ball three times. Could he help it if he ran for 51 yards and scored twice? The only way the Patriots would have kept that guy from reaching pay dirt is if he hadn’t dressed for the game.
- Anthony Petersen, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound beast who would be a thousand-yard rusher on most teams in East Tennessee but is also stuck behind Gudger, carried the ball just once. Could he help if he scored untouched from 18 yards out?
- Starting quarterback Brady Quillen and backup Corbin Cannon split time and threw just nine passes, including just two after halftime. Could they help it if they completed seven for 178 yards and three TDs?
- Greeneville ran just 25 offensive plays and rolled up 394 yards, or 16 yards a snap. What were the Greene Devils supposed to do? Gain a couple yards and drop to the turf?
- Four Greeneville touchdowns came on two punt returns and two interceptions, and the Greene Devils had another punt return for a TD called back on a holding penalty far off the play. What were the Devils supposed to do? Call fair catch? Run out of bounds?
- Greeneville had 33 players make tackles on defense. That’s three teams deep on the depth chart.
- Sullivan East ran 57 offensive plays, meaning the Patriots had more than double the chances Greeneville had to score. Yet the Patriots mustered just 71 yards, or a little over a yard a snap, and couldn’t get the goose egg off the scoreboard (except when the scoreboard was malfunctioning). What were the Greene Devils supposed to do? Call down the middle school team from the stands to give the Patriots a shot at the end zone?
“Every kid on our team shows up for practice every day and does the same work regardless of where they’re at on our depth chart,” Spradlen said. “We took starters out in the first quarter on Friday night. A lot of the kids we played are JV kids and we played every senior we had whether they’re a starter or not because it was senior night.
“Those kids deserve to play just as hard as anybody else. My expectation for every kid in this program is when you’re in the game, you’re playing as hard as you can the whole game.”
While the final tally shows what took place in the end zone for Greeneville and what didn’t take place in the end zone for Sullivan East, the complete story lies within the hundred yards between the goal lines.
The reason Friday’s game was so lopsided is Sullivan East is a fundamentally bad football team. Sure, Greeneville might have superior athletes. But the Patriots’ inability to find and bring down the ball carrier even against Greene Devils far down the depth chart was glaring. Crazed Black Friday shoppers tackle better.
So if 88-0 caused the guy on the other end of the phone to spit out his coffee Saturday morning, the Greene Devils need not apologize. Instead, the Patriots should send Spradlen a thank you note for not running up the score.