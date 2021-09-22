So this guy walks into an RV dealership and asks to see a Wildcat trailer.
While kicking the tires, he strikes up a conversation with the salesman about NASCAR.
Two years later, the two have one of the hottest racing teams in Tennessee.
No punchline here. Just the remarkable true story of how Jesse Smith, a fast-talking marketing guy, and Billy Walters Jr., a highly-decorated deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, started Smith & Walters Racing.
“I was selling RVs up in Gray and I had prayed really hard for a friend to go start a race team with. ‘God, I need a friend, a real friend to treat me like I would treat them,’” Smith said. “The next day, Billy shows up looking for an RV. We sat in the back of an RV and talked NASCAR for about an hour. And after an hour, we had a race team.
“I didn’t know Billy from Adam, but I knew I could trust him. And, man, God put it on me and I just asked Billy point blank out of the blue, ‘Do you want to go racing with me?’ He assuredly looked at me and said, ‘Yes, let’s do it.’ It was magical, man.”
Shortly thereafter, Smith took off to South Carolina to buy a four-cylinder Toyota Celica that Walters completely rebuilt.
“Ya know, most people just say they’ll do stuff,” Smith said. “But I tell you what, when I pulled that car back home, Billy was there waiting on me to start working on it.
“This dude worked on that thing for about four or five months in the heat of the summer under a lean-to. He would work all night with the sheriff’s department and then work all day on the car. That’s just the man’s character.”
After landing their first sponsor – Deidre McCaslin of Farm Bureau Insurance – Smith and Walters took the car to Kingsport Speedway in 2019. They ran middle of the pack in the Pure 4 division, which wasn’t bad for a rear-wheel drive car racing in a front-wheel drive class.
“It was the slowest thing on the track, but Billy ended up keeping it in the middle of the pack somehow,” Smith said. “We were just trying to keep it out there with the motor not dying. It was a piece of junk, man. But Billy worked wonders with it, kept it going and we really did excellent with what we had.”
Smith & Walters’ determination didn’t go unnoticed. At the end of the season, Shamrock Fasteners, Tommie’s Plumbing, Shelter Insurance and Weichert Realtors jumped on board with sponsorships that afforded the team a new car – a Malibu – with motors built by Bob Myers at Performance Automotive.
Walters raced that car in the Pure Street division at Kingsport in 2020, finishing fourth in points and winning rookie of the year.
Smith & Walters switched to a 1981 Camaro Z28 for the 2021 season and dominated the Pure Street division. Racing against drivers with 15 years experience or more, Walters won the Kingsport Speedway championship and the Tennessee state championship in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts weekly series.
Walters won four races and never finished out of the top three all season. One of his victories was by .011 of a second over Rob Austin, the closest Pure Street finish in Kingsport Speedway history, which made national news on SiriusXM’s NASCAR radio.
Walters ranks 15th in points in the Southeast among Pure Street drivers and 55th nationally.
“Billy’s done the impossible,” Smith said. “Pure Street is the toughest class to win in out there. It’s the most driving class there is. The car doesn’t make up for your errors like it does in other classes.
“It’s one of those things you’d never expect to happen. You meet this guy and a couple years later we’ve won a championship. It’s just like, ‘Wow. Where did this come from?’ You know it’s God. We give all the glory and credit to Jesus Christ.”
G-RATED RACIN’
Smith & Walters Racing’s Christ-centered team isn’t just PR talk. The members walk the walk.
Walters has become known as one of the cleanest drivers circling Kingsport’s 3/8-mile concrete oval with 11-degree banking, which has made him a fan favorite.
“I’ve been beat and banged on quite a bit,” he said. “If you’ve been doing this for 20 years and somebody that’s only been doing it two years like us is beating you week after week, I guess you kind of don’t like it. Other drivers initiate contact, but I never retaliate. I’ve had the opportunity to retaliate, but I’m just not like that.
“We try to do things right, stay humble and family-oriented.”
For sure, Smith & Walters Racing is a team kids can hang around without having to cover their ears and women can be involved with without cringing.
In fact, Smith’s 11-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn, serves as the team’s ambassador for the kids club at Kingsport Speedway. And Smith’s mom, Tana, cooks meals for the team and also helps with sanding and body work on the cars.
“You hear a lot of foul language at the track, but this team doesn’t cuss or do stuff like that,” Jesse said. “We do it a lot different. We don’t really fit in with everybody. But we’re getting a lot of respect, too, on and off the track.”
THE FUTURE
In addition to Walters’ success in Pure Street this season, his son, Austin, won rookie of the year in the same series in a 1978 Chevy Nova SS.
Austin, who just started racing in 2019 like his dad, is also set to wrap up the rookie of the year award at Lonesome Pine Speedway in Coeburn, Virginia, over his next two races there.
“When Billy and Austin stepped into these cars, it was like they had been racing all their lives. It fit them like a glove,” Smith said. “Billy is good enough to drive in the Cup Series right now. It’s just the age thing. Had he started doing it years ago, there’s no doubt he would have made it. Everybody at the track says it. The talent Billy and Austin have is just absolutely incredible.”
With Billy being 47 years old, the plan sooner than later is for him to stop racing so Smith & Walters can focus squarely on giving Austin the best chance possible to climb through NASCAR’s ranks.
“It’s all about Austin,” Billy said. “I have a wonderful car out here, but I’d get rid of it to pay for him a chance to be something. I’m 47, so I’m too old to make the cut. But I really want him to be able to do it. He’s worked hard for it and does and excellent job driving. He’s shown a lot of people in a little bit of time how good he can drive.”
Smith says the team’s goal is to put Austin in a late model car, then into a Gander Outdoors Truck and an ARCA car.
“We’re going to promote Austin so he can make it to the Cup Series,” he said. “There are people interested in him and offering him a seat right now.
“It’s obvious that he’s going to make it. He’s the perfect marketing tool for any company. The kid is absolutely excellent, the type of guy you’d want your daughter to marry.”
Austin was an honors student at North Greene High School and is now pursuing a degree in motorsports at Northeast State in Blountville.
“It blows my mind that I’ve had the success I’ve had so quickly,” Austin said. “… Racing is my passion. It’s what I eat, sleep and breathe every single day of my life. It’s what I want to do.”
LOVE OF RACING
Smith, a native of Bat Cave, N.C., gets his love of racing honest. His dad, Handy, raced a 1976 Pontiac dirt-track car at Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, N.C., back in the day, and Smith would tag along.
“Me and my mullet at 7 years old went down there with him every Saturday and watched him run with these dirt cars down there,” Smith said. “It became a way of life. I just fell in love with it, man. I played college baseball and played a year of semi-pro baseball, but finding my way back to racing has been more fulfilling than anything I’ve ever done.”
Unlike Smith, Billy stumbled upon his passion for racing. Shortly after graduating high school, he took a co-worker up on his offer of a ticket to a NASCAR Cup race in Atlanta. That’s where Billy fell in love with the 28 car driven by the late Davey Allison of the Alabama Gang, hence the No. 28 on the Camaro Billy now drives.
“I had never been to a race and I told the guy I was working with that I didn’t really care anything about racing. But I had never been South, so I said I would go,” Billy said. “When the cars came out, I saw that 28 car and I just really liked the paint scheme on it. After the second lap, I was addicted. And I’ve watched NASCAR every time it’s come on TV since.”
Climbing NASCAR’s ladder is one of the toughest things to do in all of sports.
For starters, there are only 40 or so seats at the top. And then there’s the money factor. Racing isn’t for the faint of wallet. It takes mucho dinero to go fast, turn left.
But no matter how this deal turns out for Smith & Walters Racing, Jesse and Billy have made more memories in their two-year partnership than most teams make in a lifetime.
“We came together with nothing. Absolutely zero. Nothing,” Smith said. “We were thinking about racing whatever we could race. We wanted to go NASCAR, so we went NASCAR. Two years later, we have a championship and two rookies of the year. They can never take that away from us. It’s amazing.”
Indeed it is.