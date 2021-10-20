Sitting here at Greeneville Middle School watching sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade basketball players run up and down the court in practice.
Not a game, as a frustrated Allen Iverson once said, but practice.
Nothing better to do on a Wednesday night, you might ask?
Well, that Twitter can make us do crazy things. And when I watched a tweeted video of Greeneville Middle’s Trey Thompson throwing down a two-fisted dunk with ease earlier this week, my scribe senses got all tingly. I know a great story when I see one, and I just had to talk with the kid. So I pounded on the front door of the gym until I gained entry.
Trey’s 13. He’s still caught between SpongeBob and girls. So let’s ease into this thing.
How tall are you? “6-foot-5, 6-foot-6,” he says.
So which is it? “6-6,” he decides.
Favorite food? “Steak.”
Favorite video game? “Don’t play a lot, but probably Warzone.”
Oh, here’s a good one. Favorite Greeneville High basketball player? “Probably Reid (Satterfield) or Jakobi (Gillespie).”
OK. Things get a little tougher from here. We’ll need you to speak in complete sentences, young man.
What is it about basketball that makes you want to play?
“The dedication, hard work and commitment to the team. I like the competition, being with my buddies and playing as hard as I can.”
Of the nearly 6 billion humans on the planet, basketball’s best guesstimators believe just 1 percent can dunk a basketball, will dunk or ever have dunked on a regulation 10-foot goal. Last year in the NBA, there were 11 players who couldn’t dunk. When did you realize you could?
“Around three months ago. I started jumping with two feet, getting on the VertiMax every day and just getting higher.”
Flying to the rim is just one part of the game. What are you doing to make yourself a complete player?
“I’ve been coming to practice early and getting up around a hundred shots a day.”
Ultimately, what do you want to get out of the game, and what will it take to get there?
“I want to win a state championship at Greeneville Middle School. I really want that. After that, I want to continue to work hard and play the game I love as long as I can.”
Keep your work ethic and stick to SpongeBob, kid. You’ll go far.
“Trey is the first kid coming through Greeneville Middle School that I’m aware of who can dunk,” said Andy Barnett, who is in his third season as coach at GMS. “I’ve heard rumors that it’s happened before, but he’s the first one I’ve seen with my eyes.
“He’s a really athletic kid who worked hard all summer long. He’s probably our best shooter, he handles the ball well, runs the floor well. He could probably run the point for us. At this point, he’s really a hybrid-type player.”
As for the GMS team as a whole, it’s looking like Barnett and his bunch are primed for a banner season. They went 13-5 during a COVID-shortened season a year ago. Of the 19 players on this year’s roster, 15 – including four starters – are returners.
“We finished the regular season in first place and sort of hit a lull in the tournament and went out a little earlier than we wanted to last year,” Barnett said. “But we certainly had a talented team.”
Before taking over as coach at Greeneville Middle, Barnett was an assistant under coach Brad Woolsey at Greeneville High for five seasons. Now he relishes prepping players for the high school team that won a state championship in March.
“I left the high school team because we wanted to make Greeneville Middle a true feeder program,” he said. “A lot of what we do here now is what the high school team is doing across the street. We’re just trying to make the transition from middle school to high school a little easier.”
Watching Trey Thompson play, it certainly looks like Barnett will be sending Woolsey another star next year.