It’s March Madness, which means, of course, the basketball gods are choosing heroes and heroines again.
At the Class A girls basketball state tournament in Murfreesboro, the first nod has gone to North Greene senior Haleigh Bernard. The Lady Husky’s 3-pointer at the buzzer on Wednesday bounced No. 1 Gibson County and has tossed the championship up for grabs.
Any team in Friday’s semifinals that didn’t bring scissors to cut down nets on Saturday can grab a pair from the Lady Pioneers, whose Fiskars are now as useless as their hotel reservations for the weekend.
“I woke up about 5:45 this morning with a smile still on my face,” Bernard said Thursday of her tourney-changing shot. “My first thought was, ‘Wow, that was exciting. Did that really happen?’”
The real star of Wednesday’s thriller was North Greene post Brooklyn Anderson, who scored 18 points and pulled down 22 rebounds.
In fact, most of the game, the normally reliable Bernard was MIA on the offensive end. But when it counted most, her set shot at the final horn whipped Husky Nation into a frenzy.
Bernard was mobbed by teammates. North Greene fans danced up and down the aisles of the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University, while others listening on radio in their cars screamed to the top of their lungs.
The best celebration of all belonged to coach James Buchanan, who charged the court with a flying 360, clicked his heels midair and fist pumped all in one motion, and stuck the landing with two more jabs.
It was enough to make a Pentecostal blush.
“We used to travel and sing in all kind of different churches when I was growing up,” Buchanan was saying on 640 WXSM radio Thursday morning. “I’ve been to a few churches like that. I like it.
“Somebody said, ‘We didn’t know you could jump that high.’ I said, ‘Hey, that’s the Holy Spirit working its way outside.’ It’s on the inside, but sometimes it will come out on people.”
More jaw dropping than Bernard hitting the 3-pointer is where she hit it from. This wasn’t a high school or even a college 3. Her feet were well beyond those arcs.
Steph Curry, winner of the NBA 3-point contest last weekend, would have been envious.
“I felt like I was closer to the basket when I shot it. I thought I was at least on the (men’s college line),” Bernard said. “But I kept watching video of the shot later and I was like, ‘Wow.’ It did not even feel like I was that far back.”
This was no fluke, either. It was Bernard’s 49th bucket this season beyond the arc, where she’s shooting nearly 40 percent.
“I really did have a lot of confidence when I took the shot,” she said. “Before I even released it, I was like, ‘This is in.’”
Bernard gets her penchant for 3s and flair for the dramatic honest.
Turner Bailey, Bernard’s second cousin, hit a 28-footer to lift the Husky boys to a 66-65 win over Unaka at home last season.
In 2019, Bailey drilled another buzzer-beating bomb with a man in his face for a 50-47 win at Hampton.
And last season, Cayden Foulks knocked down a 28-footer as time expired for an 80-79 win at Sullivan North.
“I started noticing Turner shot far out and it blew my mind. I was like, ‘There’s no way,’ but then I was like ‘I think I can get there,’” Bernard said. “I just worked at it really hard. Turner told me a couple times, ‘Use your legs. Use your legs. Get the ball above the rim and you’re going to give it a chance.’ That’s what I started doing.”
Bernard’s range has drawn interest from a couple colleges, but she doesn’t think she’ll play beyond high school. She wants to focus on working toward a career in the medical field instead.
So that leaves Bernard and the Lady Huskies at least one more game – today’s semifinal against No. 2 Summertown – and perhaps another on Saturday.
“This means a lot. You don’t see North Greene’s boys and girls going to the state tournament every year,” Bernard said. “People out at North Greene just love the game. Really love it. That pushes us to try to play well.”
And if the gods call on Bernard for another game-winner?
“Yes,” she said without hesitation. “I do believe I could hit it again.”
On Wednesday, she left no doubt in our minds.